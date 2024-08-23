Country Music Sisters Put Incredible Talent On Display With Performance At Historic Venue: WATCH

The Castellows continue to be on fire in the country music world.

For anyone who has been reading OutKick regularly over the past few weeks, you've probably noticed that I've taken a bit of an interest in The Castellows. The group is made up of the Balkcom sisters Ellie, Powell and Lily.

The rising country music trio recently released their new hit song "Sober Sundays" with Wyatt Flores, and the reaction to the track has been off the charts.

Now, they've taken things to another new level as they move on up in the country music world.

The Castellows perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

One of the major milestones for anyone in country music is to be able to perform at the Grand Ole Opry - the most historic venue in the genre.

The three sisters took to the stage Tuesday at the Opry in Nashville, and even brought out Flores to sing their new hit song. Check out a short clip of the awesome performance below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The trio also took to Instagram after the performance to share a pretty neat message after hitting the career milestone and accomplishment.

"Words cannot describe how we are feeling after last night. It was such an honor to make our debut at the Grand Ole Opry. Thank you to all of our friends and family that were there to share this experience with us. We are feeling so thankful and humbled to play on such an incredible stage," The Castellows shared on Instagram with a bunch of photos from the event.

Honestly, how can anyone not like The Castellows, the music they release and their entire vibe? It feels like they represent a kind of country music that was seemingly disappearing.

Their music tells stories, has depth to it and isn't just a bunch of lyrics injected with pop and produced for the lowest common denominator.

We need more - not less - of music like that. The fact they played the Grand Ole Opry and even brought out Flores is a sign these women are here to stay. They're not going anywhere, and that's a win for country music fans.

Let me know what you think of The Castellows and their recent ride at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.