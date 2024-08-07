Country Music Sisters Go Viral With New Video: WATCH

The Castellows continue to prove they're here to stay in the country music world.

The rising country music trio is made up of the Balkcom sisters Ellie, Powell and Lily, and the group has been on fire since recently releasing "Sober Sundays."

It feels like the hit song with Wyatt Flores is going to be the song that takes the three sisters to the next level. Early reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, interest is growing and the Georgia natives have arguably never been hotter in the genre than they are right now.

The Castellows go viral with new video.

Just how popular are The Castellows becoming? Well, they recently dropped a new TikTok video of them sitting and smiling in the back of a truck on a farm with "Sober Sundays" playing, and it's going viral.

You can check out the post below, and let me know your thoughts on the group at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's clear these three have struck the correct chord with fans because the comments are overwhelmingly positive:

gorgeous ladies

Love y’all

amazing young ladies God bless

Great song!

You young ladies give me hope for the future of music!!

Can’t stop listening to this song! Y’all and @Wyatt Flores never miss!

I might not know much in life, but I know when people have the potential to become stars. Nearly a decade in the content game has taught me that skill, and I'm telling you all right now The Castellows are going to be here for the long haul.

Unlike a lot of the pop country that is borderline impossible to listen to, their music tells actual stories. It also speaks to an era of America that no longer seems to exist.

An era where rural America wasn't something people ran from. Also, I obviously don't know them, but they all seem like legit solid people.

That's become pretty rare in our current culture and climate.

I'm genuinely interested to see where The Castellows go from there. Three all-American sisters singing epic country music tunes who also love the outdoors and connect with regular Americans.

It's borderline impossible to believe anything other than the Balkcom sisters are destined for greatness.

