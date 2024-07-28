Country Music Sisters Put Insane Talent On Display With New Song: LISTEN

The Castellows, once again, have proven to be on a rocket ship to the top of country music.

The country music trio is made up of the Balkcom sisters Ellie, Powell and Lily, and were first brought to my attention with their song "No. 7 Road."

The song pays homage to an era that feels like it's disappeared in America, and is a must-listen to track for anyone who enjoys country music.

Now, they've brought the heat again.

The Castellows are rising country music stars. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

The Castellows release new song.

The trio dropped "Sober Sundays" with Wyatt Flores Friday, and it's an outrageous display of talent from the sisters. It definitely seems like they were putting on a clinic.

Give it a listen below, and let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm telling you all right now that The Castellows are going to become huge in the coming years. They're all-American women singing country music with lyrics that are a hell of a lot more impactful and interesting than a lot of the pop country out there.

They already have two million followers on Instagram, but they're just getting started. If I could buy stock in them, I'd be emptying bank accounts.

They're that good. It feels like discovering Zach Bryan before the rest of the world did.

I might not know much in life, but I have a good sense of who is about to absolutely blow up in music and entertainment.

Bet the house these three things will continue their rise in the coming years. That's a guarantee you can take to the bank.

The Castellows are becoming a very popular country music group. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI)

Oh, did I mention they also appear to be avid fans of hunting and the outdoors? Sold. The rise is a guarantee. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.