Country Music Sisters Put Insane Talent On Display With New Song: LISTEN

The Castellows, once again, have proven to be on a rocket ship to the top of country music.

The country music trio is made up of the Balkcom sisters Ellie, Powell and Lily, and were first brought to my attention with their song "No. 7 Road."

The song pays homage to an era that feels like it's disappeared in America, and is a must-listen to track for anyone who enjoys country music.

Now, they've brought the heat again.

The Castellows release new song.

The trio dropped "Sober Sundays" with Wyatt Flores Friday, and it's an outrageous display of talent from the sisters. It definitely seems like they were putting on a clinic.

Give it a listen below, and let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm telling you all right now that The Castellows are going to become huge in the coming years. They're all-American women singing country music with lyrics that are a hell of a lot more impactful and interesting than a lot of the pop country out there.

They already have two million followers on Instagram, but they're just getting started. If I could buy stock in them, I'd be emptying bank accounts.

They're that good. It feels like discovering Zach Bryan before the rest of the world did.

I might not know much in life, but I have a good sense of who is about to absolutely blow up in music and entertainment.

Bet the house these three things will continue their rise in the coming years. That's a guarantee you can take to the bank.

Oh, did I mention they also appear to be avid fans of hunting and the outdoors? Sold. The rise is a guarantee. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.