Country Music Stars Light Up The Internet With Viral Video: WATCH

The Castellows are going viral with a fun reminder of why they're so popular.

OutKick readers are no strangers to The Castellows. Sisters Ellie, Powell and Lily Balkcom represent traditional country vibes, and they fully embrace their southern roots.

They've exploded in exposure and popularity over the past two years, and anyone with eyes and ears can figure out why.

Now, they're regularly making it clear they have no intention of ever slowing down.

The Castellows go viral with "Red Dirt Girl" video.

The Castellows famously covered Emmylou Harris' famous song "Red Dirt Girl," and while we don't ever compare a cover to the original, there's no question what they put together was very impressive.

Well, they hopped on TikTok to give fans an acoustic version, and it didn't disappoint at all. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

These three women are incredibly impressive, and I'm not sure if there is a single country music fan who would disagree.

I've said it once. I've said it a thousand times. Country music is going through a revival moment, and The Castellows play a significant role in the movement.

In an era where a lot of entertainers are trash and fake, they have an authenticity to them that you couldn't pay for.

It should be a lot of fun to continue to watch The Castellows blow up and rise even further from here. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.