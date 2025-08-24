Country Music Stars Light Up The Internet With Viral Video: WATCH

Sisters Ellie, Powell and Lily Balkcom make up The Castellows.

PublishedUpdated

The Castellows are going viral with a fun reminder of why they're so popular.

OutKick readers are no strangers to The Castellows. Sisters Ellie, Powell and Lily Balkcom represent traditional country vibes, and they fully embrace their southern roots.

They've exploded in exposure and popularity over the past two years, and anyone with eyes and ears can figure out why.

Now, they're regularly making it clear they have no intention of ever slowing down.

RELATED: Country Music Star Rocks Tiny Bikini

Lily Balkcom is the lead vocalists of The Castellows. The trio is an incredibly popular country music group. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

The Castellows go viral with "Red Dirt Girl" video.

The Castellows famously covered Emmylou Harris' famous song "Red Dirt Girl," and while we don't ever compare a cover to the original, there's no question what they put together was very impressive.

Well, they hopped on TikTok to give fans an acoustic version, and it didn't disappoint at all. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

These three women are incredibly impressive, and I'm not sure if there is a single country music fan who would disagree.

I've said it once. I've said it a thousand times. Country music is going through a revival moment, and The Castellows play a significant role in the movement.

In an era where a lot of entertainers are trash and fake, they have an authenticity to them that you couldn't pay for.

The Castellows are going viral with a "Red Dirt Girl" video. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

It should be a lot of fun to continue to watch The Castellows blow up and rise even further from here. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.