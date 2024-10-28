Country Music Stars Go Viral With Incredible Cover Of Classic Song: WATCH

The Castellows, once again, have captivated the internet.

The popular country music trio consists of sisters Eleanor, Lily, and Powell Balkcom, and the three have never been more popular than they are right now.

They've been on an insanely impressive run lately. The trio released "Sober Sundays" with Wyatt Flores over the summer, and recently released their new single "Ways To Go."

Now, they're going viral with a cover of a classic song.

The Castellows sing classic Eagles song

The Castellows teamed up with Colby Acuff for a cover of "Peaceful Easy Feeling" by the Eagles, and it's definitely not one you're going to want to miss.

Seriously, how impressive are these three women? They're outrageously talented, and they're here for the long haul in the country music world.

I discovered them earlier in the year, and have been following their work ever since. There's no doubt at all in my mind that The Castellows are going to continue to blow up in the coming months and years.

Their rise seems inevitable at this point.

What will these three do next? I don't know, but I'm willing to bet it will generate plenty of attention online. After all, it's what they do best these days.