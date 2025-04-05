Country Music Stars Reveals Clothing They Won't Wear, Reject Sex Appeal Marketing: WATCH

The Castellows don't plan on using sex appeal to get ahead in the country music world.

The popular country music trio consists of sisters Eleanor, Lily, and Powell Balkcom, and they have been on an awesome roll since early 2024.

They started as a relatively unknown group that has legitimately exploded onto the scene with several impressive songs and a popping social media presence.

The Castellows don't appear to love skinny jeans.

While a lot of people in music and entertainment lean into sex appeal for attention (no judgment here, of course), it seems like the three blonde sisters will steer clear of that approach.

How do we know?

They posted a viral TikTok video ruling out wearing skinny jeans, and captioned it, "Not that kinda girl partner."

You can check out the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People were quick to show support for the move in the comments. One fan wrote, "These girls don't need skinny jeans. They are about boots, boot-cut jeans and t-shirts and their music."

Another added, "Some things the mainstream populace just doesn’t understand. You girls are RAISED RIGHT and that includes respect for yourselves and your history and culture. I’m with you 100%."

Again, no judgment from me on anyone who chooses to spice things up online, but it's also clear The Castellows don't need to.

They seem to be doing just fine sticking to their humble country girl roots.

Also, if you want to see one of the most impressive and powerful national anthem performances you'll ever hear, check out the video below.

It cuts to the soul.

Props to the Balkcom sisters for keeping it real and continuing to do their own thing. That's the kind of authenticity that you can't buy these days. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.