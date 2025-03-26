Country Music Trio Teases Heartbreaking New Song, Sets Internet On Fire: LISTEN

The Castellows continue to impress country music fans.

The country music trio sisters Eleanor, Lily, and Powell Balkcom, and they recently dropped a chilling cover of Patty Loveless' famous song "You Don't Even Know Who I Am."

They're on a roll, and they show no signs of slowing down.

The Castellows tease new song.

The Castellows hopped on Instagram to tease a new song, and it's definitely going to be something fans of the group won't want to miss.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It took no time at all for people to flood the comments with overwhelmingly positive reactions:

lovinggggggggg

Beautiful!

This eats actually

sounds beautiful girls

So good!!!💖

An abundance of talent 🔥🔥🔥

Sounding amazing as always you ladies were absolutely amazing in Glasgow come back soon

Loveeee

This is amazing! Beautiful my ladies.

Beautiful

New masterpiece on the way already?! 🤩

Obsessed with this.

Did these ladies do it again did they do it again? The answer is an obvious yes. Remember back in early 2024 when I said The Castellows were destined to be stars?

I do, and it looks like I nailed that prediction. They're soaring up the rankings in the country music world.

I can't wait to see what the song is once the full thing is released. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.