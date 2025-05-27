Country Music Stars Drop Touching Memorial Day Tribute, Share Message About Freedom: PHOTO

The Castellows shared a touching tribute for Memorial Day.

Memorial Day was Monday, and it's a powerful day to take some time to reflect and remember all the heroes who paid the ultimate price.

Most Americans have no idea how lucky they are to be living in this country, and it came at a high price. Many men and women put on the uniform, went to fight for America and never made it home.

As President Ronald Reagan said, all we can do is remember them.

*RELATED: SEAL Team 6 Operator Shares Powerful Memorial Day Tribute For Fallen Teammates*

The Castellows share awesome Memorial Day tribute.

The Castellows are one of the fastest rising groups in the country music world, and part of their appeal is that they love America.

That was on display Monday for Memorial Day. The group shared a photo from their "Miss America" music video of the three Balkcom sisters - Ellie, Powell and Lily - with the American flag.

"Memorial Day 🇺🇸 freedom isn’t free," the group captioned the now-viral post. You can check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Lily also shared a post on her personal Instagram page of her carrying the American flag with the caption, "Home of the brave."

She's 100% correct on that point.

One of the best parts about Memorial Day is seeing all the tributes that pour in for America and the fallen servicemembers.

It's one of the most patriotic days of the year. It's a shame people don't keep that energy up every day. We'd all be better off if that was the case.

Still, it's always touching and a bit heartbreaking to see photos of American flags and all the heroes we've lost defending the country.

Below are three family members who died in foreign lands and never made it home. Freedom is paid for in blood, and it's a price we pay time and time again.

Pray for the families of all those we lost in war, and shoutout to everyone doing their best to keep their memories alive and praising America. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.