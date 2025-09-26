Country Music Stars Have Fans Going Crazy With New Song: LISTEN

The Castellows is made up of the Balkcom sisters.

The Castellows appear to have another hit on their hands.

The popular country music trio consists of sisters Ellie, Lily and Powell Balkcom. They've been on a rocket ship in the country music world the past couple years.

I predicted a while back before their explosion that they were destined to be stars. I think it's safe to say I nailed that one.

All the signs were there. All you had to do was pay attention.

The Castellows release new song "Heartland."

The Castellows' music has a lot of traditional and old school vibes blended with the modern era. They tap into their country girl roots, and it's clearly working well. The group's music is incredibly popular, and that now includes their new single "Heartland."

The song hit streaming platforms Friday, and something tells me it's going to quickly rack up views and plays. Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, the comments section immediately started popping off with positive reactions:

Beautiful song and music from the heart! 🥰🤠🎤🪕🎸🎶❤️✨️👏🏻

God-given talent. This song plays on my heartstrings. Thanks for the simple pleasures!

I don't know what I love more, the execution. Flawless!

Lovely song

Another masterpiece. The Castellows always hit & never miss.🔥🔥🔥

Y'all beautiful ladies just keep getting better and better every song you all right every song y'all sing is just that much more amazing

Sending love from Slovenia

🌞🌞🌞=☀️ Cool song , love lyrics ❤

Fantastic new song, with everything it needs to be a great hit: great vocals, great guitar and banjo, great arrangement. And most importantly – you three beautiful elves, Love from Vienna😍😍😍

Very soft, very beautiful, awesome song. Keep them coming. This one is going to hit the the top number one Good job ladies appreciate you all❤❤❤

Amazing song ladies. You have done it again!❤

Stellar lyrics 🔥🔥

Awesome stuff as always. Extremely talented 😁❤🙏

It's clear to me that The Castellows aren't slowing down. They're only growing more and more popular with everything they do.

Plus, they seem like genuinely great people who also know how to hunt and handle weapons.

It should be fun to see what they continue to cook up. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.