Netflix Drops Bone-Chilling Preview For Dark Psychological Thriller With Two Major Stars: WATCH

Netflix new series "The Beast in Me" looks like a rush of adrenaline.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Claire Danes) has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.

Cast: Claire Danes, Matthew Rhys, Brittany Snow and Natalie Morales

Release date: November 13, 2025

Netflix released the preview for "The Beast in Me" on Thursday, and it looks like it's going to be a wildly intense thriller with Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys leading the way.

If the plot details weren't enough to grab your interest, I can guarantee you the trailer will get the job done.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This show looks like a really solid psychological thriller that will keep viewers guessing right until the bloody end.

I also have to take a moment to give Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys a shoutout. Both of them are unique talents.

Danes was amazing in "Homeland" and Rhys is responsible for one of the greatest shows ever with "The Americans."

If you've never seen "The Americans," then I have some advice for you. Clear your schedule for the rest of the day, and start watching it immediately.

Now, the two are teaming up for a mystery about an accused murderer and a woman who is hellbent on uncovering the truth.

All signs point to "The Beast in Me" looking like it's absolutely going to be worth watching.

