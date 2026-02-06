Netflix's Psychological Murder Mystery Is Shocking TV With Unfiltered Brutality | REVIEW

Netflix's physiological thriller "The Beast in Me" is an exceptionally high quality series.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Claire Danes) has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.

Cast: Claire Danes, Matthew Rhys, Brittany Snow, Natalie Morales

Episode count: Eight

Currently streaming

I've been interested in "The Beast in Me" ever since it hit the streaming giant in late 2025. The company continues to push it hard, and it's not difficult to understand why.

Netflix clearly invested a lot in the cast. You don't get Claire Danes, Matthew Rhys and Brittany Snow without having to spend some serious money.

I finally got the chance to crush all eight episodes over the course of a few nights, and it was absolutely outstanding on all levels.

It's outstanding. The series focuses on author Aggie Wiggs (Daines) following the tragic death of her son in a car accident. Everything fell apart for her, and she retreated into her home in a wealthy area in New York.

Everything changes when Nile Jarvis moves in next door. Jarvis – an incredibly wealthy man – has a dark and sinister cloud over him due to the fact his wife disappeared and the public assumes he murdered her. Nobody was ever found, and Jarvis maintains he didn't do anything.

Instead, he maintains his wife was troubled and killed herself after leaving a suicide note. That story is backed by his in-laws.

Jarvis makes contact with Wiggs to convince her to write a book about his life story, the media attention on him and the intrigue about his missing wife. The wealthy investor and real estate developer wants his version out there. He wants the true story of who is presented to the public, and the emotionally destroyed but talented Wiggs is who he thinks can get the job done.

This is where "The Beast in Me" really takes off as Wiggs pulls back the layers on Jarvis. Is he a brutal killer or is he an innocent man tarnished by public perception? That's the question that needs to be answered, and with every episode, it gets *VERY DARK* as viewers try to solve the mystery.

Without spoiling anything, I can tell you that there are multiple curveballs thrown throughout the series. In fact, it gets to a point where you start wondering if there's almost too much deception. That's by design, of course. That's what makes it such a great psychological thriller and murder mystery.

Eventually, the full and total truth is revealed. Again, without spoiling it, I do have one critique of the ending. It's a little too easy to solve if you're paying attention to all the tiny details along the way. For such a great thriller, it felt like the ending was a slight disappointment.

However, the series as a whole is absolutely outstanding. Daines, Rhys and Snow all killed it in their respective roles. Elite performances across the board, and Rhys will have your skin crawling at multiple points of the show.

If you're looking for an awesome series to dig your teeth into, then I suggest you give "The Beast in Me" a shot. It's 100 percent worth your time. Have you already seen it? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.