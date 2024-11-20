Unsettling Preview Released For New Spy Series, Features Loaded Cast: WATCH

Published|Updated

"The Agency" looks like it's going to be an awesome series.

The plot of the Showtime/Paramount+ series is described as, "Covert CIA agent Martian is ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind unexpectedly reappears, their romance reignites, pitting his career, his real identity and his mission against his heart while hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage."

Does that spark your interest? It definitely should, and the trailer will only further drive up your interest. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

New trailer released for "The Agency."

This series looks like it's going to be absolutely electric, and I'm definitely here for it. I'm 100% here for every second of it.

Not only does "The Agency" look outstanding, but the cast is unbelievably loaded. Michael Fassbender, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeffrey Wright and Richard Gere all star in the series.

Michael Fassbender, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeffrey Wright and Richard Gere all star  in the upcoming CIA thriller "The Agency." (Credit: Nick Wall/Paramount+)

That's a murderer's row of talent for a TV show. Fassbender and Wright are both criminally underrated. The latter was a standout on "Yellowstone" and the former also has plenty of great credits to his name.

Now, they've teamed up with Richard Gere for a series about a CIA agent. How could you not be excited?

A new trailer is out for the upcoming spy thriller "The Agency." (Credit: Nadav Kander/Paramount+)

You can catch "The Agency" starting November 29th on Paramount+. I'll definitely be watching. Let me know your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.