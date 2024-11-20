Unsettling Preview Released For New Spy Series, Features Loaded Cast: WATCH

"The Agency" looks like it's going to be an awesome series.

The plot of the Showtime/Paramount+ series is described as, "Covert CIA agent Martian is ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind unexpectedly reappears, their romance reignites, pitting his career, his real identity and his mission against his heart while hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage."

Does that spark your interest? It definitely should, and the trailer will only further drive up your interest. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

New trailer released for "The Agency."

This series looks like it's going to be absolutely electric, and I'm definitely here for it. I'm 100% here for every second of it.

Not only does "The Agency" look outstanding, but the cast is unbelievably loaded. Michael Fassbender, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeffrey Wright and Richard Gere all star in the series.

That's a murderer's row of talent for a TV show. Fassbender and Wright are both criminally underrated. The latter was a standout on "Yellowstone" and the former also has plenty of great credits to his name.

Now, they've teamed up with Richard Gere for a series about a CIA agent. How could you not be excited?

You can catch "The Agency" starting November 29th on Paramount+. I'll definitely be watching. Let me know your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.