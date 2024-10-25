Unsettling Trailer Released For New Spy Thriller, Features Incredible Cast: WATCH

"The Agency" looks like it's going to be an awesome spy series.

The plot of the Showtime series on Paramount+ is described as, "Martian (two-time Academy® Award nominee Michael Fassbender) is a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart—hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage."

Does that sound interesting? It definitely does to me, and the preview will definitely grab your attention. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"The Agency" with Michael Fassbender looks outstanding.

Not only does the trailer for "The Agency" make the series look very intriguing, the cast is also loaded with an insane amount of talent. Fassbender, one of the most underrated actors in Hollywood, is joined by Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeffrey Wright and Richard Gere.

In terms of a cast lineup for a TV show, that's incredibly strong. "Westworld" fans will recognize Jeffrey Wright and Gere's past credits speak for themselves.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge fan of espionage movies and TV shows. "Lioness" returns this weekend, and I'm very excited for that.

I'm not sure "The Agency" will be on the same level as the Taylor Sheridan hit military/spy saga, but it definitely looks great.

The trailer is fun, the cast is loaded with legit talent and the plot definitely has my interest. What's not to love? A covert CIA agent caught up in a game of international espionage? Say no more. Take my money right now.

This line in the trailer damn near gave me goosebumps:

"You're not trying to help me doctor. You're worried I may have somehow became sane."

Inject the energy right into my soul! You can catch "The Agency" starting November 29th on Paramount+. I'll definitely be watching. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.