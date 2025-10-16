Preview For New UFO Documentary Features Powerful Government Figures. Will The Truth Come Out?

"The Age of Disclosure" will be available to stream on Amazon.

Amazon's upcoming UFO documentary "The Age of Disclosure" looks fascinating.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Amazon

Description: An explosive documentary that reveals an 80-year global cover-up of non-human intelligent life, with testimony from 34 U.S. Government insiders.

Release date: November 21, 2025

"The Age of Disclosure" shines a light on investigations into UFOs.

As OutKick readers know, I'm obsessed with UFOs, and there is more information out there than ever before. It seems like we get new photos and videos weekly at this point.

You know what we don't have?

Answers.

"The Age of Disclosure" will attempt to pull back the curtain on government investigations, what is known and what might be being kept hidden.

Give the preview a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There's no doubt there is some serious political firepower featured in this documentary. Marco Rubio is currently the Secretary of State. In terms of government importance, he might be the most influential person in politics other than Donald Trump.

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is also one of the most vocal voices when it comes to disclosure. She's leading the charge in Congress to get as much information out to the public.

She's also an OutKick fan favorite. Never a bad thing to have some crossover content.

What I will say is that people deserve answers to whatever is going on. I'm not saying little green men are flying around.

What I am saying is something clearly is happening, and very few details are known. A missile struck something in the air and the object barely appeared to be knocked off its flight route.

You can catch "The Age of Disclosure" on Amazon starting November 21st. Hit me with your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.