Texas High School Football Player Hospitalized After Being Bashed In The Face By Opponent With His Own Helmet

A helmet-swinging brawl in Texas left one teen hurt and everyone wondering where the line is.

A Texas high school football player was sent to the hospital last week after a wild midfield altercation with an opponent during a junior varsity game ended with him being bashed in the face with his own helmet.

The scene reminiscent of the infamous Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph fight that featured the Steelers quarterback being hit in the head with his own helmet unfolded during a game between La Vernia and A.C. Jones.

The two players, who were nowhere near the play, were seen on video wrestling with one another on the with punches and kicks eventually being thrown. The two players are flagged, then one of them removes the helmet of the other.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

That's when the situation goes from a personal foul to a possible assault. The La Vernia player, who took the Jones player to the ground on the play, then removed his opponent's helmet.

He slams the helmet in the Jones player's face and heads back toward his sideline, having likely ended his own season early. The mother of the Jones player, Nicole Voelkel, shared a version of the incident on social media.

It’s Texas High School Football, Passions Run High, Helmets Fly Higher

Mom wrote, "La Vernia football player assaulted my son with a deadly weapon. We’re in the ER now waiting for CT and X-rays. He’s hurting pretty bad with bruising" before asking for prayers for her son.

They don’t play around with their high school football in Texas. According to the local news outlet Crossroads Today, the University Interscholastic League has launched an investigation into the incident.

The Beeville school district also released a statement regarding the use of a helmet as a weapon in the middle of a JV football game. That's in all likelihood not going to fly.

"Beeville Independent School District is aware of a video circulating online showing an incident from a recent Junior Varsity football game. We want to reassure our community that the incident is being appropriately addressed by all parties involved and is currently under review," the statement reads, in part.

"Our top priorities remain the safety and well-being of our students. The District is actively monitoring the situation and collaborating with the relevant schools and organizations to ensure it is managed carefully and responsibly."

It wouldn’t seem like an investigation that would take all that long to conduct, given the video of the incident. Whatever led up to the two of them fighting on the field you'd have to expect won't justify a helmet to the face.

Here's another angle of the fight and helmet to the face: