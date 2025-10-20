Prison Yard Fight Breaks Out During Lil Yachty’s Sacramento State Post-Game Concert

This is taking things a lil too far.

All hell broke loose Saturday night after the Sacramento State football game when the school tried to hold a post-game concert featuring rapper Lil Yachty who just wanted to work through a few songs.

Then this happened.

"The postgame concert concluded earlier than planned due to behavior from some community members (not our students) that did not meet our standards of decorum. While Lil Yachty wanted to continue, the University prioritized safety and security and thus ended the concert early," Sacramento State President Dr. Luke Wood, who is called, by his school, a "nationally renowned scholar on racial equality in education," wrote on Instagram.

Who are these "community members" and did the Sacramento State Police Department make any arrests? We don't know yet. OutKick reached out to the school's police department requesting a police report and any information related to arrests made. The school police department has not provided us with any further details on the incident.

As for the game, Sacramento State won its homecoming game 40-35 over Northern Colorado.

Despite a prison yard fight breaking out in the school's football stadium, President Wood described homecoming as a "great success."

Who is this Luke Wood character?

You might remember Wood from an interview he did in 2017 where he explained how America needs to "eliminate" something he calls "whiteness."

"Whiteness is an ideology. It's a culture. It's a value system. And what we need to do is we need to eliminate that value system," Wood explained to "The Fallen State" podcast host Jesse Lee Peterson.

Eliminate whiteness?

"What I want to do is to create an environment that is more collective, that is more value driven, that communicates love to our children," Wood continued.

Are white people evil?

"No, they're not evil," he continued.

So why eliminate whiteness?

"We are all fallen people," he concluded.

Good luck to the students and faculty at Sacramento State. You're going to need it moving forward. That's the ideology of the school's president.

