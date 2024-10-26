There's An Awesome New Western Series Everyone Needs To Watch

Netflix might have a major hit on its hands with "Territory."

Series details:

Network: Netflix

Episode count: Six

Cast: Robert Taylor, Anna Torv, Michael Dorman, Sam Corlett and Sara Wiseman

Plot: When the world’s largest cattle station is left without a clear successor, generational clashes threaten to tear the Lawson family apart. Sensing this once great dynasty is in decline, the outback’s most powerful factions – rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders and billionaire miners – move in for the kill.

I was excited to see "Territory" as soon as I saw the first preview for the Western series. It became immediately obvious that it's Netflix's attempt to replicate the success of "Yellowstone"…..with a bit of a geographical twist.

Instead of taking place in America, the series with former "Longmire" star Robert Taylor focuses on a massive cattle operation in Australia.

Netflix's new Western "Territory" is a lot of fun.

Did it live up to my loft expectations? I'm excited to say that "Territory" definitely does after crushing the first episode and is 100% worth your time.

There are a lot of similarities between "Yellowstone" and "Territory." Most notably, the death of a son kicks off a sequence of events and power struggle nobody was prepared for.

Sound familiar? It's just like when Lee Dutton was killed in the series premiere of the Taylor Sheridan series. Colin Lawson is a land baron who runs the massive cattle operation Marianne Station. When his son Daniel, the anointed heir, is found dead in the wild, there are rapid moves made to secure the land and find a new heir.

With another son, a daughter-in-law and two grandchildren in the mix, Colin must figure out the best way to secure his empire from multiple angles of attack.

Again, does that sound familiar to anyone? He's the John Dutton of "Territory," and faces many of the same problems.

Now, there are some drawbacks to "Territory" when compared to "Yellowstone." The production value is significantly lower than "Yellowstone."

The Paramount Network series has the production value of a major movie. To put it simply, "Territory" does not.

The acting and writing, while very solid, is not as great as "Yellowstone." That's simply because Taylor Sheridan is better than everyone else, and that leads to more entertaining and engaging results.

Despite a few drawbacks, "Territory" is absolutely worth checking out on Netflix if you enjoy Western movies and TV series. Have you already seen it? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.