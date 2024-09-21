Netflix Releasing 'Yellowstone'-Style Show, Drops Intense Preview: WATCH

It appears Netflix is trying to capture some of the "Yellowstone" magic.

The rest of the final season of "Yellowstone" premieres November 10th, and then the show will ride off into the sunset after an incredible amount of success.

It appears someone at Netflix decided to try to fill the void that will be left when the credits roll for the final time on Taylor Sheridan's hit series.

Netflix releases trailer for "Territory."

Netflix's attempt to replicate the success of "Yellowstone" is titled "Territory," and the plot is described as follows:

"When the world’s largest cattle station is left without a clear successor, generational clashes threaten to tear the Lawson family apart. Sensing this once great dynasty is in decline, the outback’s most powerful factions – rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders and billionaire miners – move in for the kill."

You can watch the trailer below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is clearly an attempt to just have Netflix make its own version of "Yellowstone," but it appears to be set in Australia instead of Montana. The final line could have been ripped right out of John Dutton's mouth.

Parts of the trailer looked cool. Others, not so much. The biggest reason to be optimistic is that Robert Taylor plays the lead role of what appears to be the John Dutton-style character for "Territory."

For those of you who don't know, Taylor was the star of an outstanding western called "Longmire." It's a criminally underrated show that is 100% worth checking out.

Now, he'll bring a similar energy and style to Netflix's western "Territory." For that reason alone, it will be worth checking out when it premieres October 24th on Netflix. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.