Paige Lorenze Works On Her Tan At Miami Beach, The OG Influencer Jen Selter Does Golden Hour & Duke Chokes

Duke blew a big lead and a deep three by UConn made my weekend

I have to admit, after watching Michigan kick the shit out of Tennessee then sitting there as Duke built a big lead over UConn, I had a bad feeling. I really thought I was in for a miserable end to the weekend.

I announced in Sunday Screencaps that I'd be rooting against both Michigan and Duke and that usually doesn't work in my favor. I had come to terms with the Blue Devils making a run and winning a National Championship.

Then Duke saved the weekend with an unbelievable collapse. An Elite 8 choke job for the ages. One that won't soon be forgotten. The Blue Devils managed to blow a 19-point lead.

Credit to UConn for never giving up. The Huskies could have folded and they didn't. They hung in there and chipped away at the massive Duke lead.

They weren’t going down without a fight and just when it looked like Duke was going to hold them off, UConn came up with an incredible steal and a deep three to win it.

What a shot. What a comeback by UConn. And what an incredible way to choke away a Final Four appearance by Duke. You hate to see it.

- 6782833937 writes:

Hey Sean,

Ya must be loving Conn's ending over Duke. Didn't get to see it.

Read your in NC. Long time ago went to college in Laurinburg, about 45 min S of Fayetteville, off 74. Lived in Greenville for awhile bfr coming to ATL.

Reason I was more Dukie v UNC people had an attitude, like Harvard. You should genuflect and kiss my ring, Chapel Hill and all. "Of course I'm getting a degree in .... studies"

Fun/weird NC fact; in the early 90's, Cary had the highest ratio/population of Ph'Ds. Believe over 13%. Research Triangle and all.

SeanJo

The way the UConn-Duke game ended was incredible. I would have loved an early exit for Duke, but the way they lost on Sunday is so much better.

The way they choked away the game was beautiful to watch.

I'm glad I didn’t turn the game off after watching Michigan dismantle Tennessee. That would have been the easy way out. Credit to me for sticking with UConn until the end.

As to the Duke fandom and the nerds in the Research Triangle, I don’t blame you for your selection. I could have easily gone with them.

I didn’t have strong feelings one way or the other when we first moved down here (outside of Charlotte), but there's something about the Carolina blue.

An Indiana man stole a beer truck and led deputies on a chase

A stolen beer truck, a police chase, pepperball rounds, and a trip to jail highlighted one Evansville man's Friday afternoon.

Randall Baker, 41, innocent until proven guilty by the way, was arrested after police say the Bud Light truck he allegedly stole from a liquor store hit a patrol vehicle following a chase.

The incident ruined a perfectly good beer truck.

WISH TV reports that just after 3 pm, deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Department spotted the stolen Bud Light semi and tried to pull it over. Baker, said to be behind the wheel, refused to stop.

The police chase went into a neighboring county and came to an end after police say Baker steered the semi toward a deputy who setting up stop sticks. The beer truck hit the deputy's patrol vehicle. They weren’t injured.

But that wasn’t the end of the afternoon of excitement. Baker reportedly refused to get out of the truck and that's when pepperball rounds were used to force him out.

He was arrested and later transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries he sustained during his joyride.

According to the sheriff's office, Baker is currently facing the following preliminary charges as a result of the incident, which is still under investigation:

Attempted Murder

Auto Theft

Criminal Recklessness

Resisting Law Enforcement

Reckless Operation of a Tractor Trailer

Operating While Intoxicated

A Florida woman won a $14 million lawsuit after eating ice cream

This wasn’t just any ice cream. It was ice cream that had nails and several metal fragments in it. This isn't a flavor she'd recommend.

Brandy Buckley was seriously injured after eating the ice cream from a Malabar franchise back in 2018, Click Orlando reports.

She bought the ice cream at a drive-thru window at one of the locations and later had to seek treatment.

"The case centered on an incident where the ice cream contained foreign objects — specifically two nails and several small metal fragments," a release from Alpizar Law reads. "After consuming the product, the plaintiff was taken in for emergency treatment."

Doctors removed one of the nails during surgery and multiple pieces of metal, the release adds. But the woman had other complications.

She later developed portal vein thrombosis and significant internal bleeding. This prompted a procedure that left her permanently infertile, Alpizar Law said. A Brevard County jury awarded Buckley $14 million.

I hope that wasn’t an experimental flavor. Not many people are going to be able to eat nails and metal fragments without issues.

SEC

- Jim T in San Diego writes:

Boy, they're doing GREAT this year in the men's basketball tourney, eh? After their dominance in football the last four years, no wonder they want out of the NCAA and to run their own show.

Ah, well, they'll always have baseball ...

SeanJo

Let's take a moment for Tennessee fans. A 33-point loss in the Elite 8 has to be a tough way to watch the season end.

A win and you're on to the Final Four and you get blown out like that. That's tough. It could have been much worse, they could have blown a 19-point lead and lost on a deep three-pointer.

But at least, as you point out, they have baseball.

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That's all I have for Monday. I'm happy Duke choked, but I'd be even happier with a similar end to the season for Michigan.

Remember I'm here through Friday while Joe enjoys a few days off. Send me whatever you have. I want to, as I always do this time of year especially, see your meat. Send it my way.

As always, the inbox is open for anything and everything at sean.joseph@outkick.com. Go follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram and feel free to slide into the DMs.

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