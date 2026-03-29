Instagram Star Jadelyn Music Is Locked In On Bikini Season, Hooters Camryn Ready For The Calendar & More Tiger

It's time for Instagram's best to get locked in on bikini season.

Duke's going to win it all, right?

I don’t want it to happen, but I have come to terms with the real possibility that Duke is going to win it all. They were the only team I went into the NCAA Tournament wanting to lose in an upset to a much less skilled opponent.

That didn’t happen. Instead, UNC got taken out in the First Round by VCU.

While the Tar Heels aren’t necessarily my team, I did, as I've explained before, have to pick a side in the UNC-Duke rivalry when I moved to North Carolina. It's part of living here that I accepted, and I chose UNC.

The Blue Devils played with their food a little, but still were able to advance to the Elite 8. In order to win it all, they're first going to have to get through UConn on Sunday. That isn’t going to be easy.

While not as fun as an upset loss in the earlier rounds, a loss in the Elite 8 will still be a heartbreaking one. Think of how close they would have come to another Final Four appearance only to have it ripped from their grasp.

That would be a nice gift heading into the Final Four for those of us out there keeping the Duke hate alive. I wouldn’t mind seeing a Michigan loss today either. Going into the tournament I didn’t think the Wolverines would still be around.

Otherwise, the Wolverines would have been on my list of teams to root against. Here they are taking on Tennessee and I now have a Sunday of hate-watching to do.

Arizona and Illinois have already punched their tickets to the Final Four. They were too much for Purdue and Iowa on Saturday and put their games away.

They're both solid teams, so even if Duke ends up advancing, it's not going to be a cakewalk to a National Championship.

What were you up to on Thursday?

If you weren't taking your clothes off in a grocery store in the late afternoon and allegedly assaulting people, you had a far less eventful day than this middle-aged woman in White Oak, Pennsylvania did.

Tammy Canut, 53, was arrested around 3 p.m. on Thursday after police were called to the local Giant Eagle store for a disturbance involving a naked and bleeding woman, reports WPXI.

Video of the incident taken by a customer reportedly shows Canut removing her clothing in the middle of the store and assaulting several people. Two people were injured, and the medics were called to the scene.

The specifics of those injuries were not provided by the White Oak Police Department. The naked woman was bleeding from her face and medics were called to the police department to treat what was described as minor injuries.

Canut's alleged naked outburst earned her a trip to the Allegheny County Jail and charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, open lewdness, criminal mischief and harassment of a child.

And that, kids, is how you make an otherwise boring Thursday afternoon trip to the grocery store more entertaining.

12 tons of KitKat bars have been stolen right before Easter

Let me start by saying this KitKat heist took place in Europe, so I think we're okay as far as our supply of KitKat bars is concerned here in the U.S.

That said, who is to say that our supply isn’t at risk? We've already seen $250k worth of male sex toys jacked by thieves. Could chocolate be next?

Think of all the kids who aren’t going to have KitKats this year in Europe, unless, of course, they find some of the stolen chocolate on the black market. Who knows what's been done to the products before then?

You don’t want the Easter Bunny bringing your kids black market KitKat bars. They deserve better. Let's hope they find these disgusting thieves before they set their sights on jelly beans or Cadbury eggs.

"Investigations are ongoing in close collaboration with local authorities and supply chain partners," Nestle said.

Nestle says it's possible to trace the stolen products by scanning the batch codes that are found on each bar.

"If a match is found, the scanner will be given clear instructions on how to alert KitKat which will then share the evidence appropriately."

Chris B from Johnson City isn't the only one bonding with his wife over Screencaps

- Cole writes:

Sean,

Gotta hand it to you. You are way better than Joe K at the Instagram models. You somehow always seem to find a way to perform. I am with the guy that said his wife caught him looking. I too show my wife when something looks out of whack. I think both our ladies know that nothing would ever come of it. Most guys don't give enough of a shit to do anything with the material or go looking so our version is this daily reading. Looking forward to you filling in for Joe.

Best,

Cole

SeanJo

Thanks for the support Cole. I'm happy to fill in when Joe needs a few days off and makes the call to the bullpen. I'm also happy to be bringing husbands and wives together.

It's heartwarming to know that the love and care I put into Screencaps is appreciated and doing some good in this world.

Finished a half marathon

- Gen X Warren M. writes:

Hey SeanJo,

Nice work filling in while Joe’s here in the Sunshine State!

I ran a local half marathon yesterday morning on Singer Island, not far from West Palm Beach. I last ran it in 2024 and this time I ended up pacing my friend from a local run club on his second ever half marathon. It’s a scenic race, especially going over the Blue Heron Rd. Bridge. Celebrated with a Corona Light afterwards, which seemed appropriate considering we were at a beach bar.

It also dawned on me how many Gen Zers and younger millennials are running these days. Several runners asked me yesterday after the race how many I’ve done (I think almost 30 half marathons). There I was, the middle aged runner giving advice to the young crowd, much like the old dudes were helping me over 14 years ago when I started. (I feel old haha!)

Have a great week ahead!

SeanJo

Awesome job Gen X Warren. Thanks, as always, for the support. I hope you're toughening the younger generation up a little and I hope this isn’t the last time I hear from you this week.

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That will do it for Sunday. I hope you'll join me in hate-watching Duke and Michigan later today (which means they're probably both going to win).

Keep the emails coming my way. I'll be handling Screencaps duty until Saturday, when Joe unofficially returns from his vacation.

I want to see your meat, send it my way. It is grilling season after all, for those of us who aren’t grilling year round.

The inbox is open for anything and everything at sean.joseph@outkick.com. Let me know if, like Chris B and Cole, you bond with your wife over Instagram models.

Go follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram.

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