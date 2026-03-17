Shipment Of $250k Worth Of Male Sex Toys Jacked By Thieves While In Transit To Dallas

What is this world coming to? Is there anything off limits for thieves these days? This isn’t the first time, unfortunately, that sex toys have been stolen, but it's the first I can remember a heist of this magnitude.

These were pallets of male sex toys on a freight train from Los Angeles to Dallas valued at $250,000. Who is tracking such a shipment in order to steal it in transit? Was it an inside job? Those questions have yet to be answered.

The most heartbreaking part of the whole story might be the timing of the reported theft. According to KTLA, the train arrived minus the shipment of sex toys on February 16. That's two days after Valentine’s Day.

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I don’t even want to think about someone being down on their luck, possibly after failing to land a Valentine, looking forward to a shipment that never arrived a few days after the holiday letdown.

As I said, that's heartbreaking. Hopefully, the lost shipment didn’t delay the eventual fulfillment of too many orders for any extended period of time.

A representative for Ohdoki, a Norway-headquartered "sex tech company," said the container seals were broken and that several shipments were stolen somewhere between Los Angeles and Dallas.

Who would do such a thing? Who would steal more than 600 male sex toys off of a freight train? Ohdoki would like to know the answers to those questions.

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They lost out on two different types of their "The Handy" products. Use your imagination and the name as a hint to figure out how one goes about using one of these products.

KTLA was given a copy of the formal cargo loss complaint. The company had 289 of "The Handy Massage 2 PRO" units stolen and another 330 of "The Handy Massage 2 REG" that went missing.

They confirmed the $250,000 price tag on the lost products.

Jens Petter Wilhelmsen, the CEO of Ohdoki, told the outlet, the theft of these types of products is on the rise. It's part of making great products that are in high demand.

"It’s one of those situations you never think you will find your company in," he said. "While we know our customers enjoy products that are far more technologically advanced than what has been historically available, we also know that it raises our profile for thieves seeking high-end tech devices."

His customers shouldn’t be worried. They're fully stocked and their "current business won't be interrupted at the time."