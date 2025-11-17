Shreveport’s ‘Silicone Sisters’ on the Loose After $1,000 Adult Toy Store Heist

Three women are wanted in Shreveport after allegedly pulling off the steamiest heist of the week

The Shreveport Police Department would like a word with three women the Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers affectionately referred to as the "silicone sisters."

They're accused of walking into a local adult toy store, the Hustler Hollywood to be precise, and then walking out with roughly $1,000 in merchandise they didn’t pay for.

The Shreveport Police Department doesn’t want to speculate about what the alleged stolen items will be used for, and they're not going to judge if you see one of the sex toys on any of the online platforms that shall not be named.

They just want to get justice for the local adult toy store and ensure that they don’t strike this or any other fine establishments in the surrounding area.

"On November 5th, three women entered the Hustler Hollywood store on Financial Plaza and helped themselves to nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise they did not pay for," the Shreveport Police Department wrote on Instagram.

"Although we can speculate… we are not quite sure what the items will be used for. And honestly? We’re a little afraid to ask."

Cops: We’re Not Sure What They’ll Do With the Merchandise (And Don’t Want to Ask)

This is where the local community can rally and help the police. They added, "If you happen to recognize them from any online platforms — and we’re not judging which ones — please let us know."

The suspects who allegedly made off with the merchandise reportedly did so in a silver sedan, according to KTAL News. There was no information provided as to the method in which the items were allegedly stolen.

Were they slipped into a bag of some sort or anywhere else for that matter? Was this a grab all you can carry and run right out of the store type of heist?

We don’t have those answers. There's an open investigation that the Shreveport Police Department would like to get to the bottom of and these three ladies, the police believe, hold the key and possibly more.

Let's be honest here, this isn’t a great sign for Shreveport. When sex toys are being stolen, you have some serious issues.