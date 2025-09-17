Tennis Star Taylor Townsend Issues Groveling Apology After Chinese Buffet Comments - 'I Will Be Better'

Taylor, you can't say that stuff in a Communist state.

Not since John Cena apologized — in Mandarin — to the Chinese for calling Taiwan a country has an American issued such a pathetic apology like what tennis star Taylor Townsend came up with Tuesday night.

Townsend, currently the world's No. 1 ranked doubles player, is in Shenzhen, China for some WTA event and decided to fire up Instagram Story to show her followers the food that's available on a buffet.

Innocent enough, right?

We're talking turtle, bullfrogs, sea cucumber. You get the idea. Stuff you're not getting at the local Yum Yummy back in the States.

"This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen… and people eating this," Townsend captioned one of her Instagram Story uploads. ""Imma have to talk to HR… because what the hell… turtle and bull frog is wild," she added.

Bad move, Taylor.

She quickly found out, like Cena, that you don't get away with criticizing China, if you want your check to clear into your bank account.

Taylor quickly took to Instagram to issue a pathetic apology.

How long until we hear that Taylor is meeting with LeBron James to iron out black athlete relations with the Chinese? Maybe Taylor can write an op-ed, like LeBron, where she can stroke the Chinese a little more.

"I understand that I am so privileged as a professional athlete to be able to travel all around the world and experience cultural differences, which is one of the things I love so much about what I do," Townsend groveled to the Chinese in her apology.

"The things that I said were not representative of that at all and I just truly wanted to apologize. There is no excuse, there is no words. For me, I will be better."

Blah, blah, blah, blah.

Now, there's something called using your brain as a high-profile athlete in a foreign country that wants to destroy the United States. Maybe you don't fire up the IG Story — I had no idea the Chinese even allowed Zuck & Meta to operate in their country — at the buffet when there are like 500,000 Chinese spies tracking everything said about the country on social media.

Townsend clearly thought she had some privilege here that allowed her to just say whatever she wanted in China.

Nope, it's not the United States.

Ready to come home, yet, Taylor?

Here's what Taylor Townsend said about the food on the Chinese buffet:

"I’m honestly just so shocked at what I saw in the dinner buffet. As I go back and I look… these people are literally killing frogs… bullfrogs," Townsend said.

"Aren’t those poisonous? Aren’t those the ones that give you warts and boils and stuff? And the fact that it’s all stewed up with chillies, peppers, and onions. Like oh, you really made this a dish. All in all I’d give this like a solid 2 out of 10 so far, because this is crazy(.)"