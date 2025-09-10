LeBron James 'Essay' In Chinese Paper Was Actually An Interview, Reps Claim

LeBron James is trying to clarify the massive controversy over a recent article in China's People’s Daily purporting to be written by the NBA star.

People’s Daily, which is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, presented the piece as an essay written by the Los Angeles Lakers star for the Chinese market. Titled "Basketball Is A Bridge Connecting Each Other," it reads like harmless, corporatized marketing-speak about basketball’s cross-cultural appeal.

Despite the unexceptional content, the surrounding circumstances—and LeBron’s history with China—make it more contentious. LeBron has publicly defended China in the past, and this latest tour marked his 15th visit to the country. Working with People’s Daily was also a clear play to sell more shoes in a massive market.

After seeing the tremendous backlash to what amounted to an op-ed in a state-controlled Chinese paper, his representatives have moved to clarify what happened.

LeBron James ‘Essay’ Was Not Actually An Essay

The Athletic reported Tuesday that James did not set out to write an essay for People’s Daily; it was an interview conducted as part of his tour that the paper compiled into an essay. That interview, sources close to James said, was not exclusive to People’s Daily; it was part of a call with several other media outlets.

It was not submitted to the paper as an op-ed, though People’s Daily presented it that way. Those same sources also confirmed that the language used in the interview was accurate.

"I felt truly honored, and also more aware of my responsibility to help promote sports exchanges," the story reads. "I have three children of my own and I know how basketball can inspire generation after generation to chase their dreams. Seeing so many young people in China who love basketball, I hope I can also contribute to the development of the game here."

OutKick asked representatives for James if he or anyone associated with him was aware that People's Daily would present the interview as an op-ed. And if People's Daily did not tell him ahead of time that it intended to do so, would LeBron or anyone in his camp specifically and publicly criticize People's Daily for its actions. As of time of publishing, representatives for James had not responded.

Whether People's Daily informed LeBron ahead of time or not, it's obvious that he would never criticize the outlet with a statement or obvious public criticism, because it would amount to criticism of the Chinese Communist Party. And selling shoes, especially in a market the size of China, might matter much more to LeBron than telling the truth about the CCP.