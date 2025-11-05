Tennis Star Danielle Collins Is Single & Ready To Be A Babymaking Tradwife Assuming You're Not Too Short

Danielle Collins is serving up what she's looking for in a new relationship. She wants to be a tradwife and having babies with a tall man.

Danielle Collins is single and ready to mingle. Not surprisingly, the outspoken tennis star knows exactly what she's looking for as she tries to land someone new in her life and is putting it out there for anyone interested.

Last month she revealed that her relationship with boyfriend Bryan Kipp, whom she dated for more than a year, had ended. She hinted at possibly going on a reality TV show to find love, according to the NY Post, before popping up on a dating app.

The former Top 10-ranked 31-year-old isn't settling for just anyone, according to her dating profile. She has a few requirements and is stating exactly what any potential boyfriend can expect from her.

Collins' now-viral dating profile reads, "Currently a professional tennis player, but kind of aspiring to be a trad wife. Straight up."

"Already had my boss babe era. Just wanting to raise my chickens, do home projects, make freshly baked sourdough, be a stay-at-home dog mom, and hopefully pop out some babies soon."

She closes it out by eliminating the short guys, hoping for a shot at love with her. She wrote, "If you’re going to lie about your height just leave me the f–k alone. This is a no short kings zone."

When Danielle Collins Hangs Up The Racket She'll Be Ready To Become A Tradwife And Pop Out Babies

Settling down and becoming a babymaking tradwife with someone who isn’t a short king seems reasonable enough. That is if you're shooting your shot with Collins on a dating app.

If you're sliding into the DMs, it's going to take a little more than just meeting a height requirement. She posted a screenshot of a response to her dating profile that she had received in her DMs.

"I’ll tell you what … if anyone has the balls to slide into my dm like this just make sure to attach your most recent bank statement while you’re at it," Collins wrote along with it.

When the man shooting his shot slid back into her DMs with an alleged screenshot of his bank accounts which showed a large sum of money, she wrote on her Instagram Story, "Modern love … okay I’m getting off the internet now."

Say what you want about her "no short kings" requirement, but at least you know exactly what to expect with her. There's no guessing games to play with Danielle Collins.