Tennis Star Danielle Collins Yells At Cameraman For Being 'Wildly Inappropriate' In Bizarre Scene

American tennis star Danielle Collins is never one to shy away from speaking her mind. Saying she wears her emotions on her sleeve is an understatement, as there may not be another player in the sport who calls it like they see it quite like Collins, and a cameraman was the latest to find that out.

During Collins' three-set victory over Emma Raducanu in Strasbourg, controversy popped up during a changeover, and the American was the one who sparked that fire in what turned into an awkward, strange scene.

In very typical fashion, a cameraman positioned themselves near the player benches and put the lens on Collins. She didn't like the spot the cameraman picked, and while standing up to get water, she claimed they were being "wildly inappropriate."

In reality, the cameraman was simply doing their job.

Raducanu was standing near the cameraman as she opted not to sit down during the break as she was dealing with back soreness, but this doesn't mean the person holding the camera was acting inappropriately.

Collins, of course, has every right to ask the cameraman to move out of the way, but tossing out the "inappropriate" line seemed uncalled-for.

The 31-year-old Collins was set to retire at the end of 2024, but opted to give it a go for at least another season, and put on quite the show at the Australian Open back in January.

As she took down Australia's Destanee Aiava in front of a home crowd during the second round, Collins put her hand to her ear and shouted "how about that" as she welcomed a barrage of boos. She then blew kisses to the crowd before slapping her butt to really let the fans understand how little of a damn she truly gives.

Collins undoubtedly brings a very real level of entertainment to the game, which is needed, unlike calling out a cameraman doing their job.