Tablets Featuring The Ten Commandments Selling For $5M At Auction Is Pure Insanity

One of the earliest known versions of the Ten Commandments was just auctioned off for $5 million.

Five million dollars?!

Seems a bit low for one of the world's most recognizable religious artifacts, considering two weeks ago a banana taped on a wall was literally sold for $6.2 million! And then the guy peeled it and ate it! "Art" though, am I right?

Sotheby's auctioned off what is believed to be the world's oldest known stone tablet of the Commandments, dating back to between 300 and 800 A.D. The words are written in Paleo-Hebrew script and include the same rules that have been passed down for centuries in Jewish and Christian tradition. Notably, however, this tablet omits the 3rd Commandment of "Thou shalt not take the Lord's name in vain," but rather includes a directive to worship on Mount Gerirzim.

OLDEST KNOWN COMMANDMENTS WERE AUCTIONED OFF

The two stone tablets featuring the commandments weigh 155lbs.

Sotheby's opened up the bidding at a measly $1 million before it went to $2 million, where it sat until earlier today when there was "intense bidding" among potential buyers before they eventually sold for $5.04 million. The anonymous bidder plans to donate it to an Israeli institution.

If I knew tablets featuring the Ten Commandments were going up for auction, I legitimately would have created a GoFundMe and asked for donations. Imagine showing people around your house, and you casually go, "There's my shot glass collection, a couple of Funko's, an autographed Derek Jeter baseball and the Ten Commandments."

… Say what?!

Talk about a Holy Cow.