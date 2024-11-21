Duct-Taped Banana Sells For Insane Money At Auction & Stuns The Internet

They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but that can't even excuse someone for spending over $6 million on a banana duct taped to a wall.

Crypto guru Justin Sum of the popular cryptocurrency TRON (it's always the crypto guys, isn't it?) paid more than 40x the original price for Comedian, a conceptual art piece that is literally a banana duck taped to a canvas. Sum won the Sotheby's art auction with a winning bid of $6.2 million.

I can't stress this enough - we are talking about a banana, any banana, duct taped to a white poster board, and it just sold for SIX MILLY.

COMEDIAN DEBUTED IN 2019 TO MASS HYSTERIA

It's unclear if Sum or Comedian's creator Maurizio Cattelan were under the influence of any psychedelics or cannabis that gave them the munchies and desire to come up with the food portrait. However, it for sure as heck seems that some in the art world are taking some of the good stuff as there has been an ongoing debate about whether the banana piece was either a joke or "cheeky commentary" about the modern day art industry.

Folks, it's just a banana. I've seen plenty of them. Yellow ones, green ones, brown ones, the highly underrated banana ice cream, Banana Boat suntan lotion probably has bananas in it, etc.

Bidding for the Comedian piece began at a ridiculous $800,000 before then launching up the food pyramid and landing on the $6.2 million winning bid. "The Comedian represents a cultural phenomenon that bridges the worlds of art, memes, and the cryptocurrency community," Sum said for why he bought the piece.

It could also stand for trolling, as that appears what Sum is set to do as he announced that he will actually EAT the banana that he just dropped millions of dollars on next week.

WHAT WOULD YOU BID $6 MILLION ON?

"Additionally, in the coming days, I will personally eat the banana as part of this unique artistic experience, honoring its place in both art history and popular culture," he continued.

As someone who loves food but is so fricken hopeless in the kitchen, I may have to start a new side gig and get into this whole food art thing. I can start here, with this lovely ham and Swiss cheese sandwich I made on a hot dog bun a few months back, in which someone asked "is everything ok?"

It will be when I get my millions!

