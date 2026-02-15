Team USA Olympian Went On A Spa Date On Valentine's Day With A Guy Who Slid In Her DMs & Flew Out To Italy

A fan flew out for Valentine's Day date with Sophia Kirby after sliding into her DMs.

American luger Sophia Kirby made her intentions crystal clear when she arrived in Italy for the Winter Olympics. She was there to compete, and she was there to find love.

She announced as soon as she arrived that she was the "Athlete Village's Most Eligible Bachelorette." She started shooting her shot with snowboarder Jake Pates, and she hopped on Tinder.

More than 2,000 DMs later, she's going on dates with the remaining time she has at the Olympic Village after finishing in 5th place in both of her events, the Women's Doubles Luge and the Mixed Team Relay.

"I’m fortunate that I’m one of the countries that gets to stay in the Olympic Village," Sophia told the NY Post during one of four dates she had set up as of Friday.

"The majority of my competitors I saw leave today, but fortunately for me, Team USA is one of the few countries that pays a premium for us to be here the entire time. So I’m just gonna have fun. It’s my vacation time."

That included a Valentine's Day date with one of the guys who managed to stand out in her DMs. The 24-year-old said, "He is a fan that jumped into my DMs two weeks ago."

Nothing Says Confidence Like International Travel For A First Date

Not only that, he's making an effort to make their date happen.

"He said, ‘Hey, I just found out I have the 13th to 16th off. Would it be weird if I came and booked an Airbnb five minutes from you?’ And I was like, ‘Go ahead.’ He’s actually from the United States. He’s just currently living in the UK. And he flew here just to see me."

Now what about the village she's currently staying in? Anyone of interest there for Sophia?

"Unfortunately, I’m in a very small village. It consists of luge and I already know all those people. Most of them have girlfriends, they’re married, they’re dating," she told The Post.

"Then there’s skeleton, I’m somewhat familiar with them. And then there’s bobsled. I’m not doing that again. My ex is a bobsledder. And then I think all the curlers have girlfriends."

On Saturday, Valentine's Day, for those scoring at home, Sophia shared the outfit for her date at the spa for sauna, cold plunge, and maybe a swim.

On Sunday, she broke down the game film. After the DM Casanova took her to the spa, they went to a Michelin star restaurant where she had the best pasta of her entire life.

How did he do on the date with the American luger? She didn’t dive into those details all that much, although she did say, "Overall I had a really fun Valentine's Day."

Good for her. It's good to see that connections can be made with a random guy in the DMs who then flies to Cortina just to see you and end well.