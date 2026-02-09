Team USA Olympian Makes Presence Known By Announcing Herself As 'Athlete Village's Most Eligible Bachelorette'

American luger Sophia Kirkby didn't head out to Italy with the sole purpose of making her Winter Olympic dreams come true. She's there for medals, and she's also there for love.

The 24-year-old made that perfectly clear shortly after arriving for the Winter Games.

"The Olympics officially kick off this Friday, and I’ll be in Cortina," she wrote. "Also… yes, I’m single. Athlete Village’s Most Eligible Bachelorette season has officially begun."

Kirkby followed that up with another Instagram post that announced, "Athlete Village's Most Eligible Bachorlorette Arrives Tomorrow."

It's February and this Olympian is serious about finding love while at the Olympics. She added, "I've been so excited to enter the Olympic village. I'm happy to announce I'll be showing you the inside life of an Olympian dating at the Olympics. Stay tuned."

Sophia Kirkby Is Treating The Olympic Village Like Dating Season

She's competing in the women's double luge and will finish competing by February 12th. She says her dating platforms will be up and running in time for Valentine’s Day.

From the sound of it, if you're tall and strong enough to sweep her off her feet, you're not going to be shooting an overinflated ball on a double rim.

Kirkby appears to be determined not to leave Italy single.

I don’t know how anyone could root against Sophia Kirkby. If she can’t find love in Italy in a romantic-rich environment like an Olympic village, what's the hope for the rest of the twenty-somethings in the world?

Don’t give me any of that "she's there to compete" nonsense. She can do both. A quest for love shall not take away from her ability to luge at the highest level.

This is a woman who has a silver and a bronze medal from the World Championship to her name, according to the Daily Mail. A little romance isn’t going to slow her down any.

Shooters, go ahead and shoot your best shots. This American luger is looking for love.