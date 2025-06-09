Teacher Fired After A Dad Allegedly Paid For Her OnlyFans Is Suing Over Leaked Content That Led To Termination

A Catholic school teacher who was fired after it was uncovered that she was supplementing her income with OnlyFans, some of which was being purchased by a student's dad, is suing.

In April, it was reported that Elena Maraga had lost her nursery school teaching job near Northern Italy after her side gig as an Italian model/content-creating bikini athlete was brought to the school's attention.

A student's dad had allegedly paid for some content. His wife had found out about it, and reported it to the school. The school had decided that her OnlyFans activity "contrasts with the Catholic inspiration that guides the educational direction of the school."

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Some more details have since come out, and it's been reported that the dad also shared Maraga's content with a football team's group chat. So she's now suing the dad responsible for leaking content and her termination, reports The Sun.

The former teacher has had accusations thrown her way, and she's had enough. She started her OnlyFans, she says, "partly for fun, partly out of curiosity, partly to see if you could really earn money."

It was never to be in the hands of anyone associated with the school. Maraga said, "There are parents who accused me, but they are the same ones who paid to see me. It's embarrassing. They made me look like a harlot, but who is the immoral one?"

The former teacher misses her old job, but isn't trying to go back

That's a fair question. But she's not trying to get to the bottom of that. She wants to give a voice to women who have been in her spot before. Why are they only going after her?

"Me, who can do what I want with my body in my spare time, or them, who pay to watch and then condemn?," she asks. "I'm tired of the injustices I've suffered."

She admits to missing the students, "but not the problems related" to being a teacher. She would never go back. This isn’t about trying to get her job back.

The 29-year-old was disappointed with the way her former employer handled the matter. Maraga said of the school, "They attacked me, saying I was seeking media attention. Taking compromising photos has never compromised my professionalism at work."

That was never taken into consideration. In fact, she says, "The school has never wanted to talk to me, they have always acted with letters and have never wanted dialogue."

Let this be a lesson for those who stumble across a teacher earning a few bucks on the side in the content game. Keep it to yourself. Nothing good comes from passing the content around a group chat.

As for Elena Maraga, she'll be just fine. "In one day I get a month's salary."