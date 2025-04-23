Catholic School Teacher Fired After A Dad Allegedly Paid For Her OnlyFans, Had His Wife Find Out & Report Her

Can't a teacher supplement her income by selling OnlyFans content to her students' dads? The short answer to that is yes, until the students' moms find out about the purchases.

A Catholic school teacher in Italy was fired this week after that exact scenario played out recently. Elena Maraga lost her job at a nursery school near Treviso in Northern Italy, TMZ reports, a few weeks after she was suspended.

The 29-year-old's side gig as an Italian model/content-creating bikini athlete was reportedly discovered after a student's dad allegedly paid for her OnlyFans content.

Maraga's bio partially reads that her account "is my secret space, reserved for those who want to know me better in a respectful and sincere way."

The wife of the dad who made the alleged purchases apparently disagrees with that. She found out about what her husband paid for and brought the matter up with the school, who then looked into it.

Another teacher passionate about teaching loses their job thanks to their chosen side gig creating content

After initially suspending Maraga, the school decided to part ways with the teacher this week. TMZ reports that they concluded that her OnlyFans account "contrasts with the Catholic inspiration that guides the educational direction of the school."

This is a classic tale of a teacher who loves to teach, but can't make enough money doing the job, so they turn to content to supplement their income. It's taken place time and time again, all over the world.

Maraga's situation isn’t all that unique. She's argued repeatedly in the several interviews she's done since she was suspended that taking sexy photos of herself isn’t a reflection of her skills as a teacher. She's always been a professional when she's on the clock.

With any luck, Elena Maraga will, as others in her situation have done, cash in on the attention her suspension and subsequent termination have received. Hitting the ground running with a limited offer of 70% off subscriptions to her account is a good start.