Man Sues Over Funniest DUI Arrest You'll Ever See: WATCH

A lawsuit stemming from a DUI arrest is advancing in Iowa, and the footage is comical.

An appeals court has sided with Tayvin Galanakis, who is now 21, and ruled he can sue the Iowa city of Newtown over a 2022 DUI arrest, according to the Daily Mail.

Galanakis was removed from his vehicle by police officers, forced to stand in the rain and accused of being under the influence. There was just one problem for the officers.

He was completely sober and did nothing wrong.

Court rules man can sue over absurd DUI arrest.

The court stated, in part, when siding with Galanakis, "As the district court found, and as the footage shows, ‘Galanakis was moving confidently and directing subtle and not-so-subtle verbal jabs at Winters in a manner that would have been difficult for an impaired person.’"

Translation: The young man was roasting the police so badly that he couldn't have done it if he was actually drunk.

While the final outcome of his legal battle remains unknown, what we do know is the body camera footage belongs in the Smithsonian.

Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. It might be the funniest body camera footage you ever see.

I watched the entire video Sunday night, and was captivated from start to finish. I'm sure many of you feel the same way.

It was a masterclass in how to handle idiotic cops when you know you're in the right. Generally speaking, I'm not for verbally sparring with police, but in this case, it was more than justified.

The entire situation was utterly absurd. Why did police ask him if he had any bombs on him? Do young men in Iowa have a history of making bombs? Seems like a bit of an overreaction.

The best part though, by far, is when he demanded to see the arresting officers at the end to demand they do better. It was so condescending, and yet, absolutely refreshing.

The police got verbally destroyed and now have to answer for their actions in court. I'd say the humiliating body camera footage might be punishment enough, but Galanakis clearly has other plans. Let me know what you think about the entire situation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.