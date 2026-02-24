Taylor Swift Without Makeup Officially Has People Talking On The Internet, Team USA Parties & KY Man Gone Wild

Taylor Swift sheds the layers of makeup to show Millennial women it's OK, especially when you're working in the studio.

It looks like Jim M. is the big winner of the Blizzard of 2026

— Jim M. gives us a glimpse at what 3-feet of snow looks like out his front door in Rhode Island:

Thank you to those who played along in the private Screencaps Facebook group with your snow photos. Based on my unscientific weather analysis, it appears that Rhode Island took the brunt of the storm.

Here's the view this morning in Midtown Mahattan where Mamdani unleashed his $30/hr snow shovelers to clean up the joint. Good luck to those of you who don't own waterproof boots.

The world of gambling: How one Screencaps dad rescued his daughter from a boyfriend who was in deep

— Anonymous (verified longtime emailer) writes:

I've been reading with interest your posts and info on Gen Z and their gambling apps. My daughter just recently broke up with her boyfriend in NorCal and we moved her back to the wonderful Midwest. We knew that her ex was really fond of gambling, but once we started talking to her she told us about another reason he liked it.

This is a guy that graduated with a BS and MS from a very highly-rated Midwest university with tech degrees, and nothing but A's for 6 years. He landed a job with a well-known tech company and makes a crapload of dough. He likes playing cards because the odds are more favorable to him, but he also likes the sports apps- for playing, and also for scamming.

He plays to try to figure out how the app is built, and to try to decode that. I asked my daughter if he was even close to being successful at that, and she said he popped one app for half a million before they shut him down.....

And how did he handle that? He bought desktops for friends and co-workers and asked them to plug them in and turn them on at their homes, so he could use their IP addresses to load up on that same app with multiple accounts.

I've ran this scenario past a group of friends in their 60s and 70s from a certain metropolis on the shores of Lake Michigan and they all asked, "Does he know who puts the money up for those apps?!?". "They might let him live when they find out!" and so on.... I'm beyond thankful that she won't be around to find out.

Kinsey:

Not a day goes by when I'm not fascinated by at least one email that hits the inbox. Between readers writing Hallmark Christmas movies, to readers attending very shady Russian defense contractor shows, to some of the rather interesting individuals who have led rather unconventional lives, there's never a dull day.

Today is another one.

How did one Sports Illustrated columnist close out his coverage from Italy? By telling us how climate change is ruining the Olympics

— Brody H. shares:

Hey Joe,

I know you take in an interest in the climate alarmism as do I. I thought the timing of this article from SI.com couldn't be funnier, seeing as it was published Monday morning:

https://www.si.com/winter-olympics/how-climate-change-is-threatening-to-melt-away-future-of-winter-games

Juxtaposed with this article published a few hours later:

https://www.wpri.com/weather/winter-weather/blizzard-of-26-breaks-snowfall-record-in-providence/

I guess they'll publish anything to get clicks, but Ben Steiner should maybe just stick with his soccer articles?

Kinsey:

One thing I like to do when the LIBS start screaming about climate change is to key in on the cherry-picking being done to push their narrative. In this particular story, the writer interviews wokes who whine about how Deer Valley doesn't have any snow this year.

Meanwhile, just three years ago, Deer Valley had 606 inches of snow, which was a record that beat the previous snowfall record that was set in 2017. Last year, Deer Valley hit its average of around 300 inches.

Did the writer mention any of this? No, because he has an agenda or he's too stupid to do a quick search which would then ruin his narrative.

And so does the group that is pumping stats into SI's story. Do you remember the climate change maniacs that CBS ‘Sunday Morning’ used for its story on George Washington crossing the Delaware that I wrote about last week?

Yep, there they are in SI's story providing stats.

Ultimately, they want to come after your gas stove. Your car. Your gas furnace. Your gas grill. Your lawn mower. Your snow blower. Your chainsaw. Etc. Etc.

Do you notice who SI isn't going after? The writer didn't mention the private jets that flew into Italy for the Olympics. Not one. Remember who finances these climate terrorists — the extremely wealthy.

The crying Canadians: Wah, overtime 3 on 3 isn't fair!

— Jase asks:

Do you think Canada complaining about the overtime format in Olympic Hockey is sour grapes? Jon Cooper didn't say a word when Canada won their quarterfinal contest in O.T.

Kinsey:

Of course it's sour grapes. Do you think Cooper would've said how unfair it was if his boys would've stuck one in the back of the net on Sunday? Hell no. His team would've been screaming about their superiority and the Canadian Boomers would be in my inbox telling me how Canada has morals, blah, blah, blah.

— Hans in Arizona checks in:

What a great few weeks it's been sportswise! My Seahawks destroy the Pats and shove the Lombardi trophy straight up Bob Kraft's ass and then the US beats Canada for Olympic gold in one of the greatest hockey games ever.

Back in 2010, I was still living up in WA about 10 minutes from the border so me and about 10 buddies went up north into enemy territory to a bar to watch the gold medal game only to have Sidney Crosby rip our hearts out. Sunday was sweet redemption for that loss! I watched the CBC feed of the game which made it extra sweet listening to the Canadian announcers complain about the refs and how it's still Canada's game even though both the men and women's teams lost to us.

Jack Hughes is a legend forever but don't forget about Connor Hellebuyck. We had no business winning that game if not for him!

The current cost of electric in the United States

Drew lives between Dayton and Cincinnati.

LeAnn Rimes hater

— Greg in Amarillo is mad:

I have to say 99.9% of the women posted in here are worthy and I'd never stand a chance.

But LeAnn Rimes is not one of them. Never has been. And is even less so sitting on a toilet. Good Lord. What are we doing here?

The price of doing business has officially gone up for the Ts: Lunch in Germany isn't cheap like in Spain

— Mike T. explains:

$60 lunch in Munich.

Dads keeping breastaurants open in America

— Chris in Commerce writes:

All of this talk lately about the breastaurants takes me to a funny story. My son goes to a catholic high school (redacted) and there is a local dive bar/breastaurant less than a mile away called "Stingers". The [redacted] Dad's club members will sometimes meet there after a meeting or event and it has affectionately been dubbed "St. Ingers" for the Catholic folk. Not much more to say about it, other than the beer is always cold. You can look at the website and judge the rest for yourself.

https://stingersbarwixom.com/

Have any of you driven the straight as an arrow highway in Saudi Arabia?

— Gene K. tells me:

Haven't driven that one, but I have driven US-54 through the Texas panhandle which is arrow-straight for about 100 miles. Honestly, you don't want to drive a road like that unless your car is self-driving. It will put you to sleep.

Back in the '50's, FHWA discovered that road hypnosis was real and building beeline highways like US-54 was killing people at an alarming rate, especially at night. That's why roads in the subsequent Interstate system were never built perfectly straight, they curve periodically whether the right of way demands it or not.

And one more item on the Olympic hockey before we turn the page

— Matt L. emails:

Hope all is well Joe. We survived another Mardi Gras down here, and you cannot beat a 75-degree Fat Tuesday!

A buddy just sent me this and I felt compelled to share. Apologies to our Canadian friends, but its pure comedy gold for red blooded conservative Americans.

Side note, and I know you are always looking for conversations – AI is getting scary. Is anyone else concerned? When Google’s CEO says we are not sure how it did that, I see the Matrix.

And that is it for this morning. Another day, another dollar. Let's keep the momentum rolling here. Get out there and dominate another day of retirement or another day of life.

I'm off to meetings and whatever else I can get into. Hopefully I'm feeling better soon to get back into the YouTube routine.

