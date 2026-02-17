CBS Turns America 250 Story On George Washington Crossing The Delaware Into Disgusting Climate Lecture

CBS had a chance to do a feel-good America 250 segment. Instead, it turned it into a lecture.

Contrary to popular belief within LIB circles, Bari Weiss hasn't muted all the lefties at CBS.

If there was any doubt, look no further than CBS Sunday Morning's lecture piece over the weekend on climate change that was teased as a feel-good, America 250 piece on George Washington. If you were in the mood to cheer for the US of A, you soon found out that these disgusting LIBS had other plans for this story.

"250 years ago, George Washington made his daring crossing of the icy Delaware River, turning the tide of the Revolutionary War, but all these years later, would Washington even recognize the river he crossed?" Jane Pauley said during the introduction to the story.

OK, I'm interested. How has the river changed? Did they build a massive Sheetz gas station on the other side?

"On this President's Day weekend, environmental correspondent David Schechter has a tale of these United States then and now," Pauley continued.

Uh oh. The minute the words "environmental correspondent" came out of Pauley's mouth, I knew CBS was about to go on a lecture, and, boy, did it ever.

Enter Schechter.

"Looking back, had the weather proven more mild, they most definitely would have encountered resistance outside Trenton. A few minutes can really make the difference between winning and losing a battle," Alex Rob, a Washington Crossing Historic Park interpreter, told Schechter.

Is your blood boiling yet? Just wait, this is getting even more disgusting.

"And a few degrees, too, probably," Schechter responds. The interpreter gladly goes along with this assumption.

There it is — George Washington won the Revolutionary War because he didn't have to deal with climate change, according to CBS. Meanwhile, historical reports state that Washington attacked during a nor'easter. You know, the same nor'easters that hit the Northeast with regularity.

Schechter could have read directly off the Washington Crossing Park website to learn that the weather Washington's forces faced that night was "a classic winter nor’easter" that today would send us scrambling to the grocery store for bread, milk and eggs.

Instead, to appease his fellow LIB lunatics who demand the elimination of fossil fuels, Schechter takes this story into a climate lecture.

"Since then, winter has gotten warmer. Ever since Washington was here, there has been a steady increase," Jen Brady a data analyst from the nonprofit Climate Central then tells Schechter. Climate Central is one of your typical nonprofits run by woke white people — on its website, there's a team photo, and it is the least diverse team in the history of climate change.

The CBS reporter then interviews some other science guy who shows him ice extracted from Greenland that, he says, dates back to 1776. The guy proceeds to tell CBS that burning fossil fuels has made the earth warmer and the ice proves it.

Blah, blah, blah. You get the idea.

"So it turns out around the time Washington looked out on the icy Delaware, there were two important pictures coming into focus. One the story of America, the other the beginnings of climate change. And both continue to shape our world," Schechter concludes.

Mission accomplished Schechter.

You'll never guess who funds Climate Central, the nonprofit with all the white suburbanites screaming about climate change that has occurred since George Washington's crossing

Wendy Schmidt is a founding board member of Climate Central. Who is Wendy Schmidt? Her husband is Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, who is estimated to be worth somewhere in the ballpark of $55 billion.

You'll never guess what industry Eric, who is estimated to have a $600 million real estate empire, has recently jumped into.

Data centers!

Just last month, Schmidt told Fortune that he's ready for a new challenge and AI is that challenge.

"Our platform begins with West Texas’ abundant natural gas but is designed to transition to renewable and clean energy, with nuclear power also included in future plans," Schmidt said. "By integrating land, power generation, and data centers, we can create a scalable, resilient infrastructure capable of meeting the growing global demand for compute. Our goal is to ensure AI develops responsibly, supports American competitiveness, and delivers technology that benefits humanity while minimizing climate impact."

Surely all of this is being powered by solar and wind. There's no way this will leave a carbon footprint, right?

I'll send an email to Climate Central to see what the climate change experts think of Eric telling America that it needs 92 gigawatts to power AI growth and what it means for the climate.