Taylor Swift Hit With Backlash After Giving Crew $200 Million In Bonuses

Welcome to 2024, where some people are somehow angry at Taylor Swift for "only" giving nearly $200 MILLION in bonuses to her touring staff and crew this past week.

As I reported earlier this week, Swift graciously gave massive bonuses to each and every single one of her crew members both last year and this year as a thank-you. We're not talking about just those that are on stage with her, but those that literally are the ones that made the Eras Tour happen and be such the massive success that it was - even the truck drivers received a surprise $100,000 check from Swift!

Last year, Taylor gave out around $55 million in bonuses, but this year she apparently felt extra giving as she nearly tripled the amount to a massive $197 MILLION for her touring crew. (For example, there's 50 truckers on her tour. At $100,000 a piece that's $5 million in bonuses for them alone).

What's wild about the criticism that Taylor is getting is that it's really not people trolling or purposely looking to stir up some controversy. Many of these people TRULY believe that the pop star had an obligation to give her staff bonuses, as well as pay them even a larger percentage from her record-setting $2 billion Eras Tour.

THIS IS WHY WE CAN'T HAVE NICE THINGS IN 2024

Complaints ranged from one Twitter X user saying that "billionaires should be expected to share some of their success," while others said that Swift only did it so she could use it as a tax write-off.

Another jealous person on social media said that Taylor was in fact "not generous" because she was just "paying a salary those workers deserved," before also adding that she was angry with the pop singer because her actions hurt those that "are trying to eat the rich."

Uh… what?

I DARE THESE PEOPLE TO NOT TAKE THE CHECK

We all know that social media is the place where all good deeds don't go without getting ripped, but THIS is actually insane.

I don't care if you like her or think she's annoying and never want to see her on another NFL broadcast again, the fact that she gave truck drivers and people that really could use that bonus money in the first place is awesome.

Unfortunately, what these lowlife losers that are mad at Taylor don't understand is what happens if after her next tour, she decides not to give out any bonuses at all because it's not worth the headache? Are you going to get mad at her then? Also, instead of being proud of Taylor to set an example for perhaps other artists and celebrities to follow, the haters have successfully made even those that were considering it, to probably not want to do it because they don't want to deal with the negativity as well.

All I know is, I dare one of these people to be handed a $100,000 check from Taylor Swift and give it right back to her because you claim it's not enough.

Exactly. You would never.

