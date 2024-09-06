NFL Fans Wasted No Time Complaining About Taylor Swift Coverage

Many NFL fans have already had enough of the Taylor Swift coverage.

The music superstar was in Kansas City to watch the Chiefs and her boyfriend Travis Kelce beat the Ravens 27-20 Thursday night.

She took the NFL by storm last year, and it appears the league is intent on leaning heavily into her presence during the 2024 campaign.

It's a smart business move. Swift has millions of fans that the league is salivating over bringing under their umbrella. However, not everyone is happy.

NFL fans complain about Taylor Swift coverage.

Swift arrived rocking a denim outfit and had the internet buzzing before a single snap was played. Right on cue, the complaining on social media started and continued all night.

Check out some of the reactions to the Swift coverage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Honestly, the complaining is about as predictable as the NFL's obsession with the "Cruel Summer" singer. It's played out, boring and not anything new.

Do I love the fact Taylor Swift is all over social media whenever she attends a game? Do I love the fact that some in the media gush over nonstop? No on both counts, but the NFL is entertainment at the end of the day.

The league's job is to promote and sell a product to as many people as possible, and Taylor Swift is the most famous woman on the planet.

The NFL would be foolish to not promote her for everything she's worth. You don't have to like it, but the reality and logic of why the NFL and networks are doing it is pretty easy to understand. It's just business.

Do you have an opinion on the coverage of Taylor Swift? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.