Taylor Swift Gave Away MILLIONS To Eras Tour Crew

Taylor Swift is bringing the holiday giving season to the max as the hit singer gave nearly $200 MILLION in bonuses to her crew, staff and even the truck drivers of her recently wrapped Eras Tour.

According to NBC, Swift gave out $197 million in bonuses to everyone, including caterers, truckers, merchandise sellers, the production team, physical therapists and more. The massive bonus figure included last holiday season as well as this one.

THE ERAS TOUR IS THE MOST SUCCESSFUL ONE IN HISTORY

Sure, it may be easy to criticize Taylor Swift because she's literally everywhere - even at Chiefs games, but name one other superstar artist that is dishing out anywhere close to that amount for those that help them. You can't. Because nobody else does.

Last Christmas, Taylor dished out bonuses of up to $100,000 to each of the truck drivers on the road as part of her Christmas gift that amounted to more than $55 million, according to People.

A year later, Taylor had nearly tripled that with $147 million more.

"Her father was the one that actually presented the checks to our drivers," Shomotion trucking company CEO Mike Scherkenbach told NBC. "And he presented handwritten letters from Taylor. It’s incredible that they would take that time, and what it means to our staff to be recognized."

TAYLOR PUT HER MONEY WHERE HER MOUTH IS

Swift officially wrapped up her Eras Tour, earlier this week in Vancouver, Canada after a mind-blowing 149 shows across the world. The tour ended up becoming the most profitable one ever, bringing in more than $2 billion.

"I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my life so far," Taylor said during her final show.

And her recent holiday generosity proved just how much she meant it.