The Taylor Swift Endorsement Of Kamala Harris Must Be Taken Seriously By Donald Trump | Mike Gunzelman

Taylor Swift has spoken, but will anyone listen?

That's the big debate this morning after the world's most popular celebrity officially endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the upcoming Presidential election.

This should come as no shocker, however, considering Swift endorsed Joe Biden in 2020 and never seemed like she would switch sides and begin supporting Donald Trump, considering her fans' intense reaction to the thought of her hanging out with MAGA friend Brittany Mahomes.

The power of Swift remains. After posting an Instagram story last year urging her fans to vote, over 35,000 people successfully registered within one day via the link she provided.

Keep in mind that an Instastory doesn't get nearly the traction an Instagram post does, which we learned last night after Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement post received over 2 million likes in just 21 minutes. (One of whom was Caitlin Clark.)

As I wrote back in March, the Taylor Swift effect on politics is real and Republicans and Donald Trump would be foolish to think otherwise. In what is expected to be a close election, Swift's ability to bring in an untapped, unregistered, younger voting demographic is what could very well determine the election in certain states.

TRUMP SHOULDN'T TAKE SWIFTIES IMPACT FOR GRANTED

If there's one thing about the Swifties that we've learned, it's that they are a rabid fanbase that will do anything and everything for Taylor. They also hold grudges - deep ones, and have gone after everyone from Al Michaels to Scooter Braun to Dave Grohl after they refused to bend their knee to her.

But are people so gullible that they would vote a certain way just because their favorite celebrity, who is a CO2 private jet emitting billionaire, did?

We'd like to think not, but then again, just remember that these are Swifties we're talking about.

Just listen to last night's over-the-top reaction when Stephen Colbert broke the news that Taylor had endorsed Kamala; it literally sounded like the Giants won the Pennant.

Even though it may be cringe and almost absurd to think Taylor Swift's endorsement can have a significant electoral impact, Republicans would be wise to not brush it aside as if it doesn't matter. Rather, they would be smart to use it as motivation to figure out their own game plan on how they will be able to counter by bringing in their own unregistered voters.

If I'm wrong, then nothing happens because Trump wins. But if I'm right, and we find out that a younger demographic was the key to pushing Kamala Harris to victory in certain swing states, then Republicans are going to look like fools because they can't say they weren't warned by people like me.

DO YOU THINK TAYLOR SWIFT'S ENDORSEMENT WILL HAVE ANY IMPACT ON THE ELECTION? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow or email me: Michael.Gunzelman@OutKick.com