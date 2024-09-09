Social Media Seethes With Rage At Taylor Swift For Insanely Dumb Reason

Taylor Swift is facing the wrath of the internet for being friends with Brittany Mahomes.

Conspiracy theories flooded the internet following Swift and Patrick Mahomes' wife not being spotted together on the NBC broadcast during the NFL opener.

The theories were pretty simple. The Swifties pushed the narrative that T-Swift was out on Brittany because she liked a pro-Donald Trump post on social media.

Social media attacks Taylor Swift for being friends with Brittany Mahomes

It was an insanely stupid narrative, and it's officially been put to rest. The two were spotted hugging and spending time together at the US Open over the weekend along with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. The couples then went out for a double date in New York after taking in the tennis.

Due to the fact we live in very stupid times, people were not happy that Swift would dare be good friends with someone who had expressed support for conservative views.

Check out some of the insane reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@OutKick.com.

Some people need to go outside and touch grass. Put your phone down, get off the internet and go live life. There's no need for this kind of outrage.

I don't care what your politics are. I don't care if you love Trump or hate him. It makes no difference to me. What is insane to me is canceling someone because they're friends with someone who *MIGHT BE* conservative.

Brittany Mahomes isn't exactly walking around in a MAGA hat. She liked a pro-Trump post and then didn't apologize for it. It's not that big of a deal.

This is a perfect example of how social media and reality are often far apart. People who will never meet Taylor Swift are seething in rage because she hugged Brittany Mahomes. Meanwhile, those two are just living life and enjoying each other's company.

Do we all see the difference? Who do we think is happier: people screaming into the void online or people living life?

The answer is obvious. People need to chill out and dial back the outrage. Canceling someone over who they're friends with is nuts. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.