Taylor Stanberry Caught 60 Pythons In 10 Days To Make History In Florida: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

OutKick Outdoors’ Amber Harding sat down with Taylor Stanberry, who shares stories from the swamp and beyond.

OutKick Outdoors is officially launching a new venture.

Welcome to Open Season, where we’ll bring you conversations with outdoorsmen and women who live for adventure — from snake wranglers to thru-hikers to hunters and everyone in between.

Our first guest is Taylor Stanberry, who just made history as the first woman ever to win the Florida Python Challenge. Over the course of 10 hot, grueling and gator-infested days in the Everglades, she wrangled 60 invasive Burmese pythons — helping to protect Florida’s ecosystem.

Plus, she won $10,000, so that's always nice, too.

In our conversation, Taylor shared what it’s like trekking through the swamp at night with gators lurking, the conservation side of her work (she and her husband own a sanctuary for exotic animals and even get calls to relocate venomous snakes from people’s homes), and some of her most insane rescue stories.

And yeah, we dove into her social media DMs, where (spoiler alert) a lot of not-so-creative guys want her to "handle their pythons."

Watch the full interview here:

While you're there, hit subscribe on YouTube — it helps us to grow this brand-new channel and lets my bosses know that I'm doing a bang-up job.

We’re kicking things off with Taylor, but Open Season won’t stop here. The goal is to turn this into a weekly series, where we bring you conversations with people who have outdoor stories you don't hear about every day.

Got a suggestion for someone we should talk to? Drop me a line at Amber.Harding@outkick.com — I’d love to hear it.

