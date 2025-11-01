Taylor Sheridan's Latest Career Move Will Have Fans Going Wild, Focuses On Military Story: DETAILS

Taylor Sheridan continues to prove he's unstoppable, and his latest career move is going to be a massive win for fans.

The "Yellowstone" creator sent shockwaves through the world of television when it was reported earlier in the week that he's leaving Paramount.

The most powerful man in entertainment agreed to a deal with NBCUniversal that is worth north of $1 billion. Life is good when you're king, and he's now cooking up what will surely be an epic movie.

Taylor Sheridan developing "Call of Duty" movie.

Sheridan is teaming up with fellow Hollywood legend Peter Berg to make a "Call of Duty" movie based on the famous video games, according to Deadline.

"Call of Duty" is a first-person shooter video game series focused on a variety of different conflicts. Some games are hyperrealistic, while others take some very loose liberties with the storylines.

Now, Sheridan and Berg will bring the story to the big screen. The "Yellowstone" creator will write and Berg will direct.

Berg famously directed "Lone Survivor."

It's hard to think of a franchise with a more loyal audience than "Call of Duty." It really doesn't matter who makes the movie when it comes to people seeing it. Millions will flood in.

However, having Taylor Sheridan write it and Peter Berg direct means fans are in for a very gritty and dark story.

Let's remember that both men have a proven record with this kind of content. Sheridan's hit series "Lioness" is one of the best shows on TV, and has the greatest action sequence I've ever seen on television with the season two premiere.

There's no set release date for "Call of Duty," but an educated guess puts the timeline likely at some point in 2027. All I can guarantee is that it's going to be huge whenever it comes out. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.