'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan's Astonishing Land Ownership Data Revealed, Is Absurdly Wealthy

Taylor Sheridan has made a fortune since creating "Yellowstone," expanding the universe and creating several other hit shows.

Taylor Sheridan doesn't just create shows that take place in vast environments.

He lives it.

Sheridan got his big break when he wrote the hit cartel film "Sicario," and he followed up that success by creating "Yellowstone."

The rest is history. He became the most powerful creator in entertainment, expanded his empire and recently agreed to a new deal with NBCUniversal that is worth more than $1 billion.

The man has earned a ridiculous amount of money in his career, and he's used it to buy himself a small empire.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Taylor Sheridan attends the world premiere of "1883" at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Taylor Sheridan has made himself a fortune, thanks to his success with the "Yellowstone" universe and other shows. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Taylor Sheridan Cracks Top 50 Landowners In America

It's not a secret that Sheridan has actual cowboy tendencies and experience. He even deals heavily in the horse business when he's not creating hit shows.

If you're going to live that life, then you need to have a lot of land. To say Sheridan has a lot of land would be one hell of an understatement.

The latest Land Report data for the largest landowners in America has the "Yellowstone" creator sitting with the 49th most land in America.

Specifically, Sheridan owns 267,000 acres of land as of 2026. His land holdings are largely in Texas and Wyoming. To put that into perspective, that's more than 417 square miles of land. One single piece of land makes up most of his land ownership, and it's the 266,255-acre 6666 ranch in West Texas.

Sheridan purchased the absurd property for $320 million in 2022.

Taylor Sheridan is the 49th largest landowner in America. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Life is better when you're good at what you do. It's even better when being good at what you do makes you incredibly wealthy.

That's the situation Sheridan has found himself in, and he's crushing it. The man is truly living the dream.

Taylor Sheridan owns a shocking amount of land. (Photo by Ryan Emberley/Getty Images for amfAR)

What do you think about Sheridan becoming a land mogul? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.