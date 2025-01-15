Wacko Lib Taylor Lorenz Praises China's Scary RedNote Social Media App

American journalist Taylor Lorenz proudly proclaimed, "Long live China!" after the ultral-Lib nutjob recently joined the Chinese Communist's RedNote social media app.

Chinese app Xiaohongshu, which Americans have dubbed RedNote, has rocketed to the top of Apple's app download chart in recent days as a TikTok ban looms in the States. RedNote, TikTok users believe, will be the next great app.

But as the old adage goes, be careful what you wish.

According to those who have scanned the app's terms of service, the app is heavily discriminatory against LGBTQ+, as well as openly admits to having the right to not only take, but own user's data, photos, videos, browser history and PLENTY more.

Oh, and if that wasn't enough, RedNote's vague terms of service seems to indicate that it can essentially use this data and information in perpetuity.

REDNOTE REPORTEDLY DISCRIMINATES AGAINST LGBTQ+, BUT YET, THIS BOZO TAYLOR LORENZ THINKS IT'S THE GREATEST APP EVER

There's something ironic about the ‘America sucks’ crowd moving over to RedNote because they are so mad at the United States government for possibly banning TikTok over privacy concerns and Chinese propaganda.

Lorenz, who gained her fame as being a COVID wacko at the Washington Post, argues that America promotes discrimination and inequality.

Yet at the same time, she is openly advocating for RedNote, which only allows users to choose one of two gender options: male or female. (TikTok allows users to choose whichever pronouns they prefer).

RedNote has also reportedly been heavily censoring LGBTQ+ discussions on the app, with some claiming that they have even been banned, according to TechCrunch.

After all, this is a Chinese-based app and same-sex couples are unable to marry or adopt under Chinese law.

THE ‘HATE AMERICA’ CROWD LOVES CHINA

China's largest social media app of over 300+ million Chinese users is also only susceptible to Chinese law, which, needless to say, is a heck of a lot different from American law, especially when it comes to individual privacy and data rights.

"The platform collects extensive personal data, including location, browsing activity, and device-specific information like IP addresses. It can also share this data with third-party service providers or government authorities, raising concerns about user privacy," NordVPN cybersecurity analyst Adrianus Warmenhoven told Forbes.

Oh, and the app's Terms of Service are entirely in Mandarin, leaving the average American absolutely clueless about exactly what they are giving up about their identity.

That hasn't stopped people like Lorenz becoming the self-proclaimed "TikTok Refugees" all because of their obsession with hating on America.

Got to hand it to Taylor Lorenz for willingly handing over not only her own data and individuality, but also encouraging others to do the same, all to China so it can be used for social engineering, propaganda, as well as censorship and more.

I haven't said this in a while to anyone, but I feel like this is the perfect opportunity to exclaim, "Hey Taylor -if you hate America so much, then why don't you just move to China?"