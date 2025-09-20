Star Actor Underwent Absurd Training For Famous Navy SEAL Movie: WATCH

Taylor Kitsch's training for "Lone Survivor" was far from a cakewalk.

The 2013 film with Kitsch, Mark Wahlberg, Emile Hirsch and Ben Foster tells the tragic story of Operation Red Wings in 2005.

The popular movie focuses on four Navy SEALs - Michael Murphy (Kitsch), Danny Dietz, Marcus Luttrell and Matthew "Axe" Axelson - during an operation that went sideways in Afghanistan in 2005.

A total of 19 service members were killed and Luttrell was later rescued as the lone survivor.

Kitsch was one of the stars of the movie as Medal of Honor recipient Michael Murphy, and director Peter Berg didn't make the training easy. If you're going to play actual SEALs, then you better be ready to roll and make it believable.

That's exactly what Berg made sure happened for Kitsch and others involved.

Kitsch spoke with Joe Rogan in a podcast episode released Thursday, and revealed the actors had to do actual ambushes with simunition rounds. Sim rounds are like paintballs on steroids that allow for realistic force-on-force. You don't want to be shot by one. It's not a fun experience.

Yet, that's exactly what Kitsch and his co-stars dealt with as they battled through realistic ambush scenarios, according to his comments to Joe Rogan.

It's really cool to hear Kitsch talk about his experience on "Lone Survivor" and the training that went into in order to ensure the dead SEALs were properly honored.

Operation Red Wings was a truly horrific situation. Nineteen brave Americans lost their lives while wearing the flag of our great country.

Three SEALs died on the ground and 16 members of the QRF died after getting shot down. At the time, it was the worst loss of life in the history of U.S. Naval Special Warfare in a single day.

Extortion 17 later surpassed it in 2011 when a helicopter was shot down.

