Photo Of Secretive And Elite Military Unit Surfaces, Features Epic Equipment

The Regimental Reconnaissance Company is one of the most secretive military units on the planet.

An awesome photo of the Regimental Reconnaissance Company surfaced on Instagram.

The RRC is one of America's most elite military units and operators under the umbrella of JSOC. It's viewed as a Tier One unit.

Unlike SEAL Team 6 and Delta Force, RRC is rarely discussed and little is known about it. It operates under a cloak of secrecy.

Now, the public is getting a look at a photo of the elite Army unit.

RRC photo goes viral on Instagram.

The popular Instagram page @jsoc_archive shared a photo Monday featuring several RRC members is full combat gear in an undisclosed location.

Judging from the background of the photo, it's likely the operators - who are armed to the teeth - were in Iraq or Afghanistan when the photo was taken.

For those of you who don't know, the RRC pulls from the 75th Ranger Regiment - which is a Tier Two special operations unit.

The RRC is classified as a Special Mission Unit. That means it gets a lot of funding, flexibility and tasked with the most sensitive mission.

While RRC operators are certainly capable of direct action, the unit's bread and butter is deep recon into enemy territory. They're trained to slip into hostile and contested territory in order to gain valuable intel to destroy the enemy.

The training and selection for RRC is modeled after Delta Force, and it's absolutely brutal. That's what it takes in order to find only the most capable men for the job.

With the wars over, it's pretty cool to see all the photos and stories that are finally surfacing. The photo above is one of the coolest of RRC that I've ever seen, and hopefully, there are more on the way.