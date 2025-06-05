Woke Mob Targets Popular Singer For Dumbest Reason Imaginable: REACTIONS

Tate McRae has found herself facing the wrath of the woke outrage mob, and the reason why is insane.

McRae is a very popular pop singer with a massive following. She currently has nearly seven million followers on Instagram, and is responsible for several big hits.

She branched out a bit from her comfort zone when she appeared on Morgan Wallen's new album "I'm the Problem."

The two teamed up for "What I Want." While it's not Wallen's best song, in my humble opinion, a lot of people like it.

Woke mob attacks Tate McRae.

McRae is now facing serious backlash for a reason so stupid that it's hard to believe it's real. She was filmed waving a pride flag during a show in Germany.

Apparently, that's not allowed because she sang a song with Wallen. Accusations started flying that the popular country star is homophobic. Something that isn't backed up by a shred of evidence.

You truly don't dislike these losers enough. They're absolutely insufferable. She made a song with the most popular singer in country music.

It's pretty simple to understand. Wallen has a massive following, and moves the needle in away that, perhaps, is only beaten by Taylor Swift.

Most artists would jump at the opportunity to work with him. It doesn't mean you have to be a fan, but the idea he's homophobic is absurd.

Of course, these people do not care about facts. They wake up in the morning looking for a reason to be upset.

Ignore these idiots. They have no power and nobody with a brain takes them seriously. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.