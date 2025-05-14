New Morgan Wallen Song Appears To Leak Ahead Of Album Release: LISTEN

An upcoming song from Morgan Wallen's upcoming album appears to have hit the web early.

Wallen's new album "I'm the Problem" hits shelves and streaming platforms this Friday, May 16th. Hype for his latest album is at a deafening level.

Something tells me country music fans are going to spend all of Friday with his music on repeat. It now appears they're getting another taste early thanks to a woman on TikTok.

New Morgan Wallen song appears to leak online.

The "Neon Eyes" singer threw an event at his Nashville bar previewing music from "I'm the Problem," according to Whiskey Riff, and one woman in the crowd captured a new song on her phone.

She appeared to have recorded his song "What I Want" featuring Tate McRae. You can give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Fans were quick to share a lot of reactions in the comments on TikTok:

I feel like I'm breaking the rules hearing this right now....sneaky sneaky

SERIOUSLY this man NEVER MISSES.

This seems illegal but I’m here for it

THIS FEELS ILLEGAL 😂

Let’s get this song to #1 for all the haters

This albums gonna ruin my progress 😩🫡

omg when i tell u my jaw dropped immediately when she started singing

Oh yeah this is gonna SLAP

Admittedly, I don't know anything about Tate McRae's music. She's a pop singer, and there's not a genre I care about less than that one.

Having said that, you have to believe Wallen knows what he's doing. He's not incredibly popular for making poor music decisions.

Plus, it certainly seems like she has some skills on Instagram.

We'll see how fans are vibing with the full song when "I'm the Problem" comes out Friday. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.