Tate McRae Going Viral For Predicting Super Bowl Score, But Did She Actually Predict The Score?

Who could have guessed that the Philadelphia Eagles would have run away with Super Bowl LIX and defeated the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 40-22?

Well, if you believe several versions of a viral video floating around on the internet, then singer/lingerie model Tate McRae predicted the winner and the score.

In the short clip, the 21-year-old who has Eagles stickers of some kind on her face, says, "Wait, this is football, right?" Before eventually saying, "It's going to be 40 and 22."

After giving the score, she's asked, "Who's winning?" To which Tate answers, "Obviously, the… obviously Philly."

She then laughs, the clip ends, and there you have it, she predicted the Super Bowl.

The truth behind the Tate McRae viral Super Bowl prediction video

There's only one problem. The video of McRae predicting the score of the Super Bowl is from 2023. She sat down with iHeartRadio's Q102 Philly host Rachel Marie to "test her knowledge of all things The City of Brotherly Love."

Marie gave McRae a face tattoo and asked her to predict the score of an upcoming Eagles game, which is where she came up with the 40-22 score.

That's still an unusual score and the fact that it ended up being the final score of an Eagles Super Bowl win is interesting. But, no, Tate McRae didn’t predict this year's Super Bowl.

The last thing I want to do is rain on anyone's parade. So, as a consolation prize, consider me officially joining the call already in progress on social media to have her perform at next year's Super Bowl.

I encourage all of you who feel so inclined to join the call for a Tate McRae Super Bowl halftime show. It wouldn’t be her first halftime show either.

She stole the show at the NHL All-Star Game last year. While the Super Bowl would be a much bigger stage, I'm sure she could handle it.