Taryn Manning Draws Britney Spears Comparisons With Inspirational Solo Topless Dance Number

Taryn Manning, actress and well-known hopeless romantic, decided to hand out some inspiration on Monday in the form of dance. She did so in an unbuttoned shirt that would fly open as she performed, exposing her boobs.

Much like the last time we caught up with the Orange Is the New Black star, this social media activity caught many off guard. The last time, of course, was her romantic confession that she had been licking a married man's butthole. Who could forget?

That situation eventually led to an apology from the now 47-year-old. Not for the way in which she goes about loving, she's never going to apologize for that, nor should she. But she apologized for exposing all of it online. That was her mistake.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

I don’t think she'll be issuing an apology for Monday's dance. The Instagram censors won't be happy with what was an eventual topless performance, but Taryn had a message to share here. Sometimes that requires an unusual delivery method.

She captioned the now-deleted video, "We have zero control of the outcome. Your birthday suit is yours. Remember we only became self conscious after EVE messed up. Go back the roots! Be free again."

Taryn Manning Decides the World Needs a Little Shirt Optional Inspiration on Monday

This solo dance number drew comparisons in the replies to Britney Spears, according to TMZ. But that's just lazy. There's no real comparison between the two.

The singer's most recent inspirational post didn’t even come in the form of dance. It was simply delivered in lingerie. I don’t see Taryn doing that.

Not to mention that we shouldn’t get too caught up in who does what like who. If we do that, we'll lose sight of the true message being delivered.

If that happens, Taryn Manning showed her boobs and got topless on Instagram for no reason. Then is our birthday suit really ours at that point? What about Eve messing up?

Remember kids, we need to go back to the roots and be free again.

If you aren’t staring at a wall right now, getting ready to run right through it, then this whole message might have gone over your head. Grab someone wiser than you and have them explain it if that's the case.